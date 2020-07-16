Two Dead In Separate Shootings

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

Ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

TWO men were killed in separate shooting incidents that occurred just a few hours apart Thursday.

One of the victims was injured during a brazen triple shooting in Pinewood Gardens that left two other men in hospital.

ASP Audley Peters said police are not certain if the two matters are connected but assured the police were canvassing both communities to get the facts.

In the first incident, he said police received reports shortly after 11am of a shooting that occurred on Melthorn Street off Pine Yard Road.

“Officers responded and on their arrival, information is that a male walked out of (his) home to speak to the occupants of a small white vehicle,” said ASP Peters.

“As he approached the vehicle a male exited the rear passenger seat armed with a firearm and discharged the weapon in his direction hitting him about the body.”

The victim was taken to hospital via ambulance, where he died from his injuries.

The victim was identified as 26-year-old Leslie Darville by his cousin 30-year-old Byron Johnson. Mr Johnson admitted to The Tribune that he was feeling a lot of pain over his cousin’s murder.

“We act like brothers…that’s how close we was. It was a totally different feeling to actually hear that your cousin got shot today…,” he said.

“His father was actually outside and witnessed everything,” he added.

However, the 30-year-old said he was not present when the shooting occurred as he was at home. It was Mr Johnson’s mother that called him and broke the news.

He recalled: “My mom called me - she was in Andros. She called me to tell me come here and I came here. The whole place was blocked off.”

Overcome with emotion during the interview, Mr Johnson remembered his cousin as a “homebody” who played games and chilled with his son.

“If he do go out, probably with his family and his friends then that’s it. He don’t trouble nobody - not at all,” Mr Johnson said.

Hours later, two men were injured and another was killed on Rosewood Street in Pinewood Gardens. The deceased was identified by a source as Renaldo Rashad Nairn and is believed to be in his 30s.

ASP Peters said on the scene that police received reports shortly after 2pm of the shooting.

He said: “Officers responded and the information we received is that a group of men were gathered in the front of a residence when a black vehicle drove from the east and circled around.

“On the return of the vehicle an occupant opened the door and discharged a firearm in the direction of the persons gathered. Three males were injured. Two of the males were transported to the hospital via private vehicle and a third male succumbed to his injuries on scene. Her Majesty’s coroner visited the scene and was appraised of the facts.”

One witness, whose name The Tribune has withheld, said the incident unfolded in front of his home. He remembered washing a truck when he saw a SUV pass and then circle back.

“The back door open up and when the back door open up they start shooting and the rest of us run inside. One get catch in his chest. The other two catch in their leg and one get in (his) hand,” the witness claimed.

“When all them shots going off, I gone running inside to grip my little brother and I grip my little boy. I grip all them and throw them under the bed.”

While everyone was running inside, the witness recounted one of the victims saying to the witness’ grandmother “Mum, I get hit.”

“One of my boys rushed them to the hospital in a private car and same time when he was going in the car he collapsed.”

The group lifted the injured individual in the car and hurried to the hospital, the witness said.

As for Mr Nairn, the witness said he was well known in the neighbourhood and “doesn’t bother no one”.

Rosewood Street is no stranger to violence. In June 2019, a man died after being stabbed while walking the street. When asked if he feels safe, the witness said no and protested “something needs to be done”.

“I don’t know what’s going on nowadays….I know through here all the time they come up and shoot up around in Pinewood. This first time this happen in the front of my house.”

Mr Nairn leaves behind three young daughters.

The killings pushed the country’s murder count to 37 for the year, according to this newspaper’s records.