Financial Firm Marks Its 10th Anniversary

A Bahamian financial services provider with over $800m in assets under administration has enjoyed a socially-distanced 10th anniversary celebration due to COVID-19.

Sean K Longley, Leno’s founder and president, said: “Ten years ago, when we had looked at starting Leno, my goal was to be a financial controller. I told everybody I wanted to be a financial controller because I could earn a good income…We have gone so far beyond that now.”

With the original four staff members still part of the company, Leno’s workforce now numbers closer to 40. It has more than 1,000 accounts, and its role has expanded to include financial and estate planning; trusts and foundations; real estate; payroll; accounting; VAT filing and a host of corporate services, securities brokerage and its entrance into digital asset management.

“I think we have achieved so much as a black-owned financial services company in The Bahamas. There aren’t any companies around that are like us,” said Mr Longley, who spent more than 20 years in local and offshore financial services before striking out on his own.

Leno broke ground on its new five-storey office complex atop Collins Avenue hill in February 2020, just prior to COVID-19’s arrival. Antneal Pinder, an accountant with Leno, said: “It is not where you come from that counts. It is where you want to go that matters.

“The next phase of Leno’s journey is incredibly exciting. The infrastructure is in place. It will be all of us who have the confidence, the drive, the energy and, most definitely, the professional capabilities to lead that transformation.”

Mr Longley said: “It isn’t me any more. It’s about the team and how we grow and move forward from here. Together we can do so much more in the next ten, 15, 20 or 30 years.”

That sentiment was echoed by Khalil Braithwaite, manager of business development and client relations, who quoted an African proverb: “If you want to go somewhere fast go by yourself. If you want to go far, go together.”