Five New Cases Of Covid-19

The Ministry of Health announced on Friday that there are five new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The new cases are:

• A 37-year-old man of Inagua with a history of travel.

• A 64-year-old man of Inagua with a history of travel.

• A 29-year-old woman of New Providence – travel details are pending.

• A 34-year-old woman of New Providence – travel details are pending.

• A 50-year-old woman of New Providence – travel details are also pending.

All five cases are in isolation at home.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 129 with 25 of those active.

Health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Wear a face mask when you leave home;

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;

• Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.