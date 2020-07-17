Five New Cases Of Covid-19

The Ministry of Health announced on Friday that there are five new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The new cases are:
• A 37-year-old man of Inagua with a history of travel.
• A 64-year-old man of Inagua with a history of travel.
• A 29-year-old woman of New Providence – travel details are pending.
• A 34-year-old woman of New Providence – travel details are pending.
• A 50-year-old woman of New Providence – travel details are also pending.
All five cases are in isolation at home.
The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 129 with 25 of those active.
Health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
• Wear a face mask when you leave home;
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;
• Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.
Comments
ISpeakFacts 5 hours, 38 minutes ago
Thanks to Minnis and the D- educated bahamian population, we've had 25 CONFIRMED cases in less than 10 days and we've only tested EIGHTY ONE persons in that timeframe! Cant wait until Sunday to see what garbage General Dictator Adolf Minnis will spew out of his vile, disgusting, and nasty mouth this time!
STOP TRAVELLING TO FLORIDA, AND CLOSE OUR DAMN BORDERS NOW!!!
Economist 5 hours, 12 minutes ago
I understand that some government offices are not taking your tempreture or providing hand sanitizers when you go in AND many staff have the face mask around the neck not covering mouth or nose.
No wonder there is a spread, especially in Freeport where the government is especially slack.
The COVID-19 case rise is due to governmennt workers.
tribanon 4 hours, 50 minutes ago
There's going to be chaos and anarchy throughout New Providence if Minnis is not soon replaced by a competent PM who Bahamians can trust to make sensible decisions while leading and guiding our country and its people during these most difficult times. Minnis was never a competent and trustworthy leader and never will be one. He's much too arrogant and nasty, and lacks the necessary smarts to think things through and make the right decisions. And because he's so uncomfortable around people he perceives to be much smarter than himself, he has effectively cut himself off from getting good advice from competent advisors. Frankly, he's never been anything more than a power hungry bully of a politician who should have stuck to his medical practice.
