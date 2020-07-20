Robbery Suspect Shot By Police

AN armed robbery suspect is in hospital after he was shot by police on Saturday.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight, when officers were on routine patrol on Collins Avenue and Sixth Terrace. The officers were stopped by a man who told them he had been robbed at gunpoint by a group of four to five males who ran towards East Avenue. The officers went to the area and observed a group of men gathered in the street.

Upon seeing the police, the suspects ran and the officers pursued them.

“One of the officers observed when one of the suspects brandished an object which was believed to be a firearm,” the RBPF said in a statement. “Having an awareness of the imminent threat towards his life, the officer discharged his weapon in the direction of the assailants injuring one of the males as the others escaped. The injured suspect was transported to hospital where he is listed in stable condition.”

The incident took place about a month after police shot and killed three men on Cowpen Road, after an officer was “ambushed” by a gunman.

Meanwhile, New Providence police are also investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Friday, which resulted in a man being detained in hospital.

According to reports, shortly before 1pm, a man was walking through a short cut off Shirley Street when he was approached by several men. One of the men produced a gun and shot him. The victim was transported to the hospital via a private vehicle and is listed in stable condition.

Investigations into these incidents continue.