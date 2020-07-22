Bahamian Contractor, Mexican Worker At Baker’S Bay ‘Test Positive For Covid-19’

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT
A BAHAMIAN contractor and Mexican construction worker at the Baker’s Bay property in Abaco have allegedly tested positive for COVID-19, multiple sources have told The Tribune.
It is said the workers were flown in to New Providence for treatment.
The Tribune understands the contractor reportedly travelled to Grand Bahama recently and also on a ferry with about 50 other people to Guana Cay and Baker’s Bay.
There are also fears on the island about a group of Grand Bahamians who reportedly came into Abaco over the weekend for a funeral and had a large meet up at a bar in Crown Haven, according to island residents.
Health officials did not confirm these cases at this time.
For more on this developing story, see Thursday’s Tribune.
Comments
tribanon 4 hours, 40 minutes ago
Minnis and D'Aguilar may as well have dropped a nuclear bomb on our country when they foolishly decided to pre-maturely re-open our borders to travellers from the US. We had this wicked and deadly Communist China Virus under control, but those two arse-holes just couldn't resist proving to the rest of us just how stupid and dangerous they really are.
ISpeakFacts 4 hours, 34 minutes ago
Minnis today: I am not here to blame anyone. No one should be blamed. The virus is here.
LOOOOOL
proudloudandfnm 4 hours, 26 minutes ago
This trump virus is getting out of hand...
tribanon 3 hours, 30 minutes ago
No, you've got that all wrong. Many believe the sinister and evil Communist Party of China led by the ruthless Xi Jinping are sending asymptomatic super spreaders from their country to strategic locations within the US in an effort to influence the outcome of the national election in early November. This is probably why no sooner did the Republican National Committee (RNC) announce moving their upcoming national convention from South Carolina to Florida, then all of Florida begin to light up with a major resurgence of community spread of Covid-19. Make no doubt about, Communist China created and are using this deadly Covid-19 virus to help achieve their overarching goal of dominating the entire world.
ISpeakFacts 4 hours, 25 minutes ago
Not good at all for Abaco, fist Dorian and now the outbreak of Chinese Virus on the island, along with the now very active Hurricane Season. Minnis is officially the worst PM in the history of our country, the scariest part is that we still have him around until 2022... and God help us all if the D- average population reelects him for 5 more years!
TalRussell 3 hours, 45 minutes ago
Comrade Mr. Minnis loves to put on a show likes when 'em's all dressed up as a Junkanoo shakin' the SAXONS cowbell, however, such be his passion it will be nothing compared when forced to come face to face with the red shirts party's electability review dilemma, after havin' be shakin' the early general electbell.
So, so many more questions than the Mexican work permits awaits the incumbent House elected MP's and senators at the front doors the many thousands of constituents stretched throughout The Colony's 700 Out Islands and cays. Nod Once for Yeah, Twice for No?
DDK 17 minutes ago
Has anyone given thought to the foreign masters of Baker's Bay that travel back and forth at will between the USA and Baker's Bay, often without the required Immigration and Customs stop at a Bahamian Port of Entry? They bring in all sorts of undeclared goodies, why not The Virus?
