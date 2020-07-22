Bahamian Contractor, Mexican Worker At Baker’S Bay ‘Test Positive For Covid-19’

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

A BAHAMIAN contractor and Mexican construction worker at the Baker’s Bay property in Abaco have allegedly tested positive for COVID-19, multiple sources have told The Tribune.

It is said the workers were flown in to New Providence for treatment.

The Tribune understands the contractor reportedly travelled to Grand Bahama recently and also on a ferry with about 50 other people to Guana Cay and Baker’s Bay.

There are also fears on the island about a group of Grand Bahamians who reportedly came into Abaco over the weekend for a funeral and had a large meet up at a bar in Crown Haven, according to island residents.

Health officials did not confirm these cases at this time.

For more on this developing story, see Thursday’s Tribune.