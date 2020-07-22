Turnquest Gives Thanks

By DENISE MAYCOCK

AFTER his scare with COVID-19, Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest — who has since tested negative for the virus – is thanking everyone for the expressed concern for his well-being.

Mr Turnquest is self-quarantining at his Grand Bahama home, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said on Tuesday as he announced a two-week lockdown of Grand Bahama after the island emerged as a new hotspot for coronavirus infections.

It has been reported a close aide of Mr Turnquest tested positive for the virus.

“On a personal…note, I wish to publicly thank all in Grand Bahama and the wider Bahamas for the expressed concern regarding my scare with COVID-19. As reported, I have tested negative. Thank you for all of the prayers as we continue to pray for those infected and their family members,” he said in a statement issued yesterday.

“We serve a never-failing and merciful God. Together, we will get through this.”

COVID-19 cases have surged in Grand Bahama this month after a two month lull, with 20 new cases reported alone on Monday.

It is hoped the lockdown will stop the spread of the virus.

Mr Turnquest said: “I stand with the residents of east and the wider Grand Bahama as we endure today’s announced lockdown for our island to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“The government has assured that there is no shortage of supplies at the grocery stores, service stations, and pharmacies. The local banks have also adjusted business hours to accommodate the lockdown period. There is absolutely no need for panic buying and the creation of crowding.

“We have seen and conquered challenging times before Grand Bahama. Our resilience is unmatched. Let us remain disciplined and continue to follow the advice of the health and other relevant officials.”

He also extended his thanks to the frontline and essential workers in Grand Bahama.

“Let me take this opportunity to thank all frontline and essential workers who are tried, proven, and tested to help lead this experience. And with confidence and hope of better days ahead, I thank the residents of Grand Bahama in advance for their full cooperation,” he said.