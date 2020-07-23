One Traveller ‘Annoyed As Hell’ By His Journey

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
INCOMING Bahamian travellers from both Miami and Fort Lauderdale flights yesterday were allowed to quarantine at home but had to download an app for tracking, they told The Tribune.
This falls in line with Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ announcement on Sunday stating Bahamians and residents returning to the country without a negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test result from an accredited lab will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days upon return, via the Hubbcat Monitoring App. However on Tuesday, passengers arriving from Grand Bahama ahead of the island’s two week lockdown were taken to a government quarantine facility. It is unclear how many of them were placed in the facility.
The Tribune canvassed the airport yesterday afternoon, which was the last day for US commercial flights to enter. Flights came from Fort Lauderdale on Bahamasair and Miami on American Airlines.
The process after landing seemed to be lengthy at Lynden Pindling International Airport. Navado Dawkins explained there was insufficient staff and there should have been more people available to speed up the process.
“Actually two nurses are there taking the data and there’s one on the line preparing you for that,” he said.
“I met a girl in there, she came to me because I guess the nurse had told her I have an iPhone and she had an iPhone but she was knocked out of her iCloud. She’s literally up there. She can’t get in her iCloud, so she can’t download the app and they tell her she has to wait …she near tears. This process is really annoying.”
Mr Dawkins was permitted to quarantine at home and had downloaded the app. He had taken a test in June but the restrictions changed, requiring a negative COVID-19 result 10 days before departure.
His flight from Miami was delayed from 10.30am to 2.45pm and he said he was left “annoyed as hell” after his journey to Nassau.
“So I went to go board my flight today, had a horrible incident with clerk at the desk today. She had to call back Nassau to figure out if residents could come back without the online visa thing they had going on, which I had no idea either. They finally got the okay five minutes before the flight can closed to get us out without the online visa.”
Although it is unknown when American commercial flights will resume, 21-year-old Monet McGlone still decided to come to the Bahamas. Asked why as an American she came, she said she is in a long-distance relationship and came to visit her boyfriend.
“I haven’t seen my boyfriend in about six months now so I want to see him before he goes off to med school before I finish my senior year of undergrad,” she told The Tribune.
“I definitely was a little anxious not knowing like when or if I’m going to be able to get back but at the same time I have faith that I will be able to get back in time before, like, my college starts again.”
The Las Vegas resident said it took some time to schedule her COVID-19 test, making sure she was getting the right one.
“I had to reschedule my coronavirus test a few times in order to get the RT-PCR test because a lot of places in Las Vegas don’t state that it’s that kind of test even though it is,” she said.
“So it took until the day before to actually get my health visa approved and so that was kinda difficult but once it got approved everything was smooth sailing from there.”
Comments
joeblow 1 hour, 2 minutes ago
It would be a credit to our democracy and the rule of law if we did not allow persons who would fly into a covid-19 hotspot to sit on juries!
Secondly, how can the app track a person if they decide to leave their phone at home and take covid19 into pizza hut, Super Value or a friends backyard bar-b-que?
ISpeakFacts 36 minutes ago
Minnis is a tool, there is ABSOLUTELY NO WAY the D- population will quarantine for two weeks.. THAT APP IS USELESS!!!, it's a guarantee that the idiots who travelled to Florida (thanks to Minnis opening our borders) are up and about the road visiting friends and family as we speak, and don't get me started on the amount of partying they'll be doing!
What moron is coming up with these ideas???
tribanon 52 minutes ago
Dumber than dumb Minnis has turned travelling to and from the Bahamas into a haphazard farcical process that favours the wealthy who are able to afford to travel by private aircraft and yachts. He still fails to comprehend, or perhaps stubbornly refuses to accept, that all it takes is one young asymptomatic super spreader from the US, especially South Florida, to set our country ablaze with out-of-control community spread of the deadly Communist China Virus. Minnis has proven time and time again that he's about the most stupid person living on our planet today. And that's no joke!
Clamshell 45 minutes ago
They shut down the commercial U.S. flights but allow yachts in — so now the marina owners are all over social media begging the Florida party-boat crowds to head over to New Providence and Harbour Island.
Just how are 6-8 people living crowded together on a Florida party-boat less likely to bring Covid than somebody arriving by jetliner? SMH at the greedy bastids.
Hoda 13 minutes ago
That health visa takes literally one minute to complete.
