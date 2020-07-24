Bahamasair Suspend Saturday And Sunday Flights

By EARYEL BOWLEG

BAHAMASAIR suspended all scheduled flights on their route network for Saturday, July 25, and Sunday, July 26, due to the weekend lockdown.

Tracy Cooper, the airline’s Managing Director, noted in a statement on Friday that regularly scheduled domestic flights, with the exception of Freeport, Grand Bahama, are expected to resume on Monday, July 27.

He added: “Customers are reminded that tickets can still be used for future travel and change fees will be waived through May 31, 2021.”



“Health and Safety are, and always will be, paramount at Bahamasair. We remain committed to adhering to the best local and international aviation and medical standards, and we thank the travelling public for making us the airline of choice as we connect the islands of the Bahamas.”

In a statement, the Office of the Prime Minister announced that the lockdown will take effect from, Friday, 24 July, 2020 at 10pm until Monday, 27 July, at 5am. This applied to all islands, excluding Grand Bahama, the nation’s second city, where a lockdown is already in place.