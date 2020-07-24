Upgrades For Clinics Announced

RENOVATIONS and upgrades of clinics in New Providence and the Family Islands combined with programme strengthening initiatives will provide improved healthcare delivery, efficiency and effectiveness.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis recently informed Parliament that funding allocations are proposed in the 2020/2021 budget for the renovation and upgrade of a number of community clinics in the capital and throughout the country.

In New Providence, the proposed renovations and upgrades are expected to be carried out on Anne’s Town, Coconut Grove and Elizabeth Estates clinics along with South Beach Health Centre.

Dr Minnis said many of the developments are underway at Elizabeth Estates Clinic and South Beach Health Centre, and are critical for preparing the two facilities to diagnose and manage lower severity cases requiring urgent and emergency care.

“This will lead to a reduction in the number of patients needing to go to the Emergency Department at PMH,” he added.

“It is estimated that as many as 40 percent of the patients visiting the Emergency Department can be treated at the community clinics if these clinics were appropriately upgraded and resourced, as is now being proposed under this project.”

He also announced that repairs will be carried out in Eleuthera at the Spanish Wells, Harbour Island, Lower Bogue and Governor’s Harbour clinics.

In Andros, repairs will be completed in the new fiscal year to Mangrove Cay and Nicholl’s Town Community Clinics.