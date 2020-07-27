Ludicrous Lockdowns

EDITOR, The Tribune

I am a Bahamian currently in Ontario and read The Bahamas online news and comments daily. This morning one of the online responses to further lockdowns was from a lady who stated words to this effect: “Are we going to continue having lockdowns until there is no business and nothing left here at all?”

I can’t help feeling that she’s up for a greater number of our people contracting the Covid-19 virus as long as there are no shutdowns. Ludicrous!

HEATHER WHITE

Ontario, Canada,

July 23, 2020.