Ludicrous Lockdowns

EDITOR, The Tribune
I am a Bahamian currently in Ontario and read The Bahamas online news and comments daily. This morning one of the online responses to further lockdowns was from a lady who stated words to this effect: “Are we going to continue having lockdowns until there is no business and nothing left here at all?”
I can’t help feeling that she’s up for a greater number of our people contracting the Covid-19 virus as long as there are no shutdowns. Ludicrous!
HEATHER WHITE
Ontario, Canada,
July 23, 2020.
