Government Implements Two Additional Weekend Lockdowns

The Office of the Prime Minister has released a statement detailing two additional weekend lockdowns:

“With the rise in cases of COVID-19 in The Bahamas, and after consultation with local health officials and a review of the response of other jurisdictions due to the current global rise in cases, the Government of The Bahamas has decided to implement two additional weekend lockdowns.

These measures are being implemented to protect the lives and health of Bahamians and residents. The Government will undertake a careful review of the health data after these two lockdown periods.

The lockdown this coming weekend begins at 7 p.m., Friday, 31 July to 5 a.m., Tuesday, 4 August 2020 for all islands of The Bahamas, excluding Grand Bahama, where a complete lockdown is currently in place.

Food stores, gas stations, pharmacies and water depots will be permitted to operate on Saturday 1 August for the general public from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Tuesday, 4 August at 5 a.m., commercial and social activity may resume as outlined in the Emergency Powers (COVID-19 Pandemic) (No. 3) Order, 2020.

This information is available at opm.gov.bs.

Beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, 7 August to 5 a.m., Monday, 10 August a lockdown will be implemented for all islands of The Bahamas.

Food stores, gas stations, pharmacies and water depots will be permitted to operate on Saturday, 8 August for the general public from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Food store workers required to restock after curfew from Monday to Friday and during Saturday over a lockdown weekend, may seek permission from the Commissioner of Police to travel to and from their residence and workplace only.

All individuals wishing to leave the country during the lockdown either by air or by boat may do so.

Religious services may be held virtually. Live streaming is permitted between 7a.m. and 1 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from a religious facility, provided that no more than 10 people participate from the facility.

During a lockdown, exercise is permitted within the confines of an individual’s yard only.

Construction is permitted on Saturday over a lockdown weekend.

A lockdown means that no individual, except an essential worker, is permitted to leave their place of residence for any purpose, other than to seek urgent medical care or as outlined above.

The Government of The Bahamas again reminds Bahamians and residents that wearing masks, physical distancing and thorough handwashing are essential

measures in limiting the spread of COVID-19.

The cooperation of every Bahamian and resident is vital to protect the general health and the general welfare.

The Government is aware of a tropical weather system that may affect The Bahamas over the coming weekend. The system is being watched closely. NEMA will hold a press briefing tomorrow morning at 10 o’clock on the tropical system.

Under the Emergency Powers (COVID 19 Pandemic) (Grand Bahama) (Lockdown) (Amendment) (No. 2) Order 2020, effective Tuesday 28 July, 2020, to Saturday 1 August, 2020, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. hardware stores will be permitted to open and persons shall be permitted to make the necessary hurricane preparations to secure himself and his property including any building, vehicle or boat for the purposes of hurricane preparations.”