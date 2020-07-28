Minnis Leads Tributes To Owen Arthur, Former Pm Of Barbados

Former PM Ingraham pays tribute Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham paid his own tribute to Owen Arthur, the former Prime Minister of Barbados. Mr Ingraham said: “I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Owen Arthur, my friend and former colleague prime minister in the Caribbean Community. “Owen first came to the office of prime minister as Barbados’ fifth prime minister two years following my own election to the post here at home. I had known him previously when as the new Leader of the Opposition I observed general elections in Barbados in 1991. Owen was intellectually inquisitive, quick-witted, and an economic powerhouse with a terrific sense of humour.” Mr Ingraham said that Mr Arthur attended his eldest daughter’s wedding and the Opening of Parliament the following week. He said “We became fast friends while we both served in high office in our respective countries. During those years we met frequently and regularly at Caricom and other regional and hemispheric gatherings of heads of governments. I recall travel to some of those meetings in Barbados where my delegation was always welcomed warmly. “In 2001, we travelled together to Quebec to attend the 3rd Summit of the Americas Conference. Later, he joined other Caricom leaders at a Caricom Heads of Government meeting in Nassau followed by a visit to Grand Bahama and attendance by a number of them at the Government House reception marking the 28th anniversary of our independence. “And, I remember fondly, his travel with me to my Constituency in North Abaco where we engaged in my favourite pastime – fishing Abaco’s waters and visiting several of its cays. At different times he visited Harbour Island, Long Island and Exuma. Later still, he visited our capital to speak on and promote regional integration and on other occasions, to view hurricane damages.” Mr Ingraham hailed the common history of the two countries “as former British colonies with shared democratic traditions and common economic aspirations”. He said: “His was an important voice and he will be sadly missed. I and Delores and my entire family offer condolences to the government and people of Barbados, to Julie, Owen’s wife and their daughters Sabrina and Leah and to all his extended family.”

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has offered his condolences on the death of former Barbados Prime Minister Owen Arthur.

Mr Arthur died yesterday aged 70. He had reportedly been hospitalised earlier this month with heart complications. He was the longest serving Prime Minister of Barbados, having served on three occasions from 1994 to 2008, and serving as Leader of the Opposition from 1993-94 and 2010-2013. He led his party to victory in the 1994, 1999 and 2003 general elections.

Dr Minnis said: “He left an indelible mark on the economic and social development of Barbados. Owen Arthur was appointed to the Barbados Senate in 1983 and was elected as a Member of Parliament in 1984, where he served until 2013.”

Dr Minnis sent a letter of condolence to the current Barbados Prime Minister, Mia Mottley, saying: “This sad occasion causes us to reflect upon his remarkable life, his outstanding contributions to Barbados, the Caribbean Community and the international community, these memories will be cherished by all. His several visits to The Bahamas is also an important part of those memories.”

He said that Mr Arthur “was a tremendous friend and admirer of The Bahamas”, and added: “Barbados has lost a great son of the soil and the Caribbean has lost a champion of the region, which mourn his passing.”

Mr Arthur earned a BA degree in Economics and History and an MSc degree in Economics from the University of the West Indies (UWI).

Dr Minnis concluded: “On behalf of the government and people of The Bahamas, and on my own behalf and that of Patricia, I extend condolences to his wife, Julie; his two children, Leah and Sabrina; other family members and to the people and Government of Barbados. Our prayers and sympathy are with his family, friends and former colleagues during this time of bereavement.”

Sir Shridath Ramphal, second Commonwealth Secretary General, better known as “Sonny” Ramphal, also sent his condolences. “Barbados,” said Sir Shridath, “has lost a great son. CARICOM has lost a great West Indian. We are all the poorer for Owen’s going.

“His last leadership role was to chair the Commonwealth’s Observer Mission to the Guyana elections where he distinguished himself for his courage in speaking the truth to power. May his memory be honoured in the upholding of his candour..”

And Sir Ronald Sanders, a veteran Caribbean diplomat, presently serving as Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the OAS, and the writer of The Tribune’s Monday column, “World View,” also paid tribute.

“Owen Arthur and I had been talking almost every day over the last few weeks, until he was admitted to hospital,” said Sir Ronald. “He was deeply troubled by events in Guyana and about matters concerning LIAT. Most of all, he was worried by dangers of fragmentation in the Caribbean Community in whose cause he worked to the very end. He richly deserves to be remembered as an outstanding Caribbean Champion”.