37 New Cases Of Covid-19

The Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday that there are 37 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Five of the new cases are in New Providence and 32 are from Grand Bahama.
The total number of cases now stands at 484 with 380 of those active.
Health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
• Wear a face mask when you leave home;
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;
• Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.
ISpeakFacts 4 hours, 26 minutes ago
In other news... it seems for the most part we have been spared by Tropical Storm Isaias, even Isaias knew it was no match for Category 5 Hurricane Minnis!
DDK 1 hour, 54 minutes ago
LOL 🤣😂🤣. It's all part of the conspiracy to keep the "Emergency Powers," in play!
TalRussell 1 hour, 22 minutes ago
There is a delayed 21 days - 6 weeks period for patients testing positive to begin to see a steep climb in the number of patients being included in the hospital's official counter. The 11 is about to change if official reporting is being accurately done.
rodentos 56 minutes ago
lockdown is the most stupid thing in human history. As you see the past lock down was useless, if now we have another lock down. What's the purpose of lock down if it leads to another lock down.
Maybe someone should really question the intentions of the governments. It is slowly clear that not covid is the problem rather a population reduction agenda is put in place abusing covid (equally you could have taken any random virus and begin mass testing).
