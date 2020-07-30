Magistrate's Court Targeting August 4 For Full Resumption

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

The Chief Justice yesterday said the Magistrate's Courts will resume full operations, inclusive of filing claims, the issuance of summonses and the setting of new court dates, on August 4.

Sir Brian Moree QC, pictured, told Tribune Business: "We have set a date for August 4 for the resumption of all services at the magistrate's court, inclusive of filing claims and the issuance of summonses and the setting of new court dates."

Attorneys had previously complained about not being able to file summonses, and how the inability of the magistrate's court to set new dates as a result of COVID-19 precautions had impacted the legal profession and industry.

The Supreme Court, on the other hand, has resumed operations and has opted to use electronic means for conferencing and hearing cases. Documents can also be filed at the Supreme Court registry. '

Sir Brian explained that more persons attend the magistrate's court than the Supreme Court, making it more difficult to observe social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols.

Cases on the Magistrate's Court roll have continued, and several persons have been arraigned over the past few months.