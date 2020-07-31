Dairy Queen Mall Store Closed After Employee Tests Positive For Covd-19

DAIRY Queen announced its mall store was closed on Friday after an employee from that store tested positive for COVID-19.

The company's management revealed the news in a statement, and said that the employee is on sick leave and the location will undergo full sanitisation before reopening to customers.

The statement said: “Any employees who may have had contact have been released to self-quarantine for the recommended 14-day period, before being assessed and allowed to safely return to work.”

“From day one, our franchise and store teams have followed strict international guidelines for cleaning, sanitising, wearing masks and gloves, and social distancing; along with all protocols provided by The Ministry of Health and Government. We will continue to do so to ensure your optimum safety and that of our team members.”