Hurricane Isaias: Pm Announces Plans

FRIDAY 00.15 UPDATE: Isaias is now a hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 80mph.

THURSDAY EVENING UPDATE: Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis spoke earlier on Isaias:

“Please be advised that all Government offices will close at noon tomorrow to allow persons to prepare for the coming storm,” Dr Minnis said. “To prepare for Tropical Storm Isaias, this weekend’s lockdown will be relaxed to allow for storm preparations and to respond following the passage of the storm. Effective Friday, 31 July 2020, a curfew will be in place from 10pm to 5am.

“This will remain in effect until further notice. I also wish to announce that based on current indicators and data provided by health officials, a lockdown will still be necessary following the passage of the storm. Current indicators and data reveal that much stronger protective and mitigating measures are absolutely necessary and will have to be implemented.”

The Prime Minister also added that this weekend:

• Food stores, water depots, pharmacies and gas stations will be permitted to be open on Saturday, until 8pm

• Hardware stores will be permitted to be opened until 8pm on Friday, as well as Saturday until 8pm

• Persons will be permitted to move around for the purposes of storm preparations and to respond to any emergencies during and after the storm.

(From earlier) SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) —

Tropical Storm Isaias knocked out power and caused flooding and small landslides across Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic on Thursday as forecasters predicted it would strengthen into a hurricane while moving toward the Bahamas and U.S. East Coast.

Document Hurricane Shelters List

The storm's maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph) turned several streets into fast-flowing rivers and toppled trees and some telephone and electrical cables in Puerto Rico, which is still recovering from previous hurricanes and earthquakes.

Isaias was centred about 250 miles (400 kilometres) southeast of the southeastern Bahamas late Thursday afternoon, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. It was moving northwest at 20 mph (31 kph), and its centre was forecast to move near the southeastern Bahamas by early Friday.

Tropical storm warnings were issued for the Turks and Caicos Islands and portions of the Dominican Republic, Haiti and the Bahamas, as well as for the east coast of Florida from Ocean Reef to Sebastian Inlet.