Hurricane Isaias: Pm Announces Plans

FRIDAY 00.15 UPDATE: Isaias is now a hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 80mph.
THURSDAY EVENING UPDATE: Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis spoke earlier on Isaias:
“Please be advised that all Government offices will close at noon tomorrow to allow persons to prepare for the coming storm,” Dr Minnis said. “To prepare for Tropical Storm Isaias, this weekend’s lockdown will be relaxed to allow for storm preparations and to respond following the passage of the storm. Effective Friday, 31 July 2020, a curfew will be in place from 10pm to 5am.
“This will remain in effect until further notice. I also wish to announce that based on current indicators and data provided by health officials, a lockdown will still be necessary following the passage of the storm. Current indicators and data reveal that much stronger protective and mitigating measures are absolutely necessary and will have to be implemented.”
The Prime Minister also added that this weekend:
• Food stores, water depots, pharmacies and gas stations will be permitted to be open on Saturday, until 8pm
• Hardware stores will be permitted to be opened until 8pm on Friday, as well as Saturday until 8pm
• Persons will be permitted to move around for the purposes of storm preparations and to respond to any emergencies during and after the storm.
(From earlier) SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) —
Tropical Storm Isaias knocked out power and caused flooding and small landslides across Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic on Thursday as forecasters predicted it would strengthen into a hurricane while moving toward the Bahamas and U.S. East Coast.
The storm's maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph) turned several streets into fast-flowing rivers and toppled trees and some telephone and electrical cables in Puerto Rico, which is still recovering from previous hurricanes and earthquakes.
Isaias was centred about 250 miles (400 kilometres) southeast of the southeastern Bahamas late Thursday afternoon, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. It was moving northwest at 20 mph (31 kph), and its centre was forecast to move near the southeastern Bahamas by early Friday.
Tropical storm warnings were issued for the Turks and Caicos Islands and portions of the Dominican Republic, Haiti and the Bahamas, as well as for the east coast of Florida from Ocean Reef to Sebastian Inlet.
Comments
tribanon 5 hours, 42 minutes ago
It seems penance is being imposed on us for having enabled the evil of Minnis to dominate our way of life. I guess plague infected dead toads will rain down on us next, shortly after Isaias whollops our nation. Only God knows how much worse it will get for us.
thephoenix562 5 hours, 26 minutes ago
STFU
Entrepreneur 3 hours, 3 minutes ago
Well said
cx 5 hours, 17 minutes ago
Straight up the chain muddo. Maybe it will keep turning north and only catch the south.
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 48 minutes ago
repost: haven't you seen the videos with people stuck in traffic at 730PM? a large portion of those are people trying to get home "from work".
the point is where is cabinets brain??? Do they really need the met office to tell them it makes sense to remove the 7pm curfew? Are they gonna wait till Friday, no Saturday, I wouldnt put it past them, to make a grand announcement (like DAguilar said he can't imagine how a bride hearing Friday night she cant have her wedding Saturday would feel...seriously? aren't you married? don't you remember planning the location, the cake, the clothes, sending invitations, family flying in for the wedding?.) how do they think??? Have they lost all touch with reality on the ground?
Further I pray to God noone say says we've never done this before or who could have thought, I've heard multiple persons including myself pose the scenario of a hurricane during COVID crisis and persons crammed into shelters.
rodentos 3 hours, 47 minutes ago
please more of that! I need another cat5, Dorian moved my stone wall and I need another hurricane coming from the opposite direction to blow it straight again. please
Entrepreneur 3 hours, 2 minutes ago
May God be with us all this summer, for these are interesting times...
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID