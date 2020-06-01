Foreign Visitors Will Not Face Quarantine

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
THE Minnis administration is still considering whether it will require tourists to produce a negative PCR test result to gain entry into the country but have ruled out visitors being forced into quarantine.
Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar said yesterday a 14-day quarantine period is out of the question for visitors. “If you require a 14-day quarantine you’re not in the tourism business so that will no longer become a requirement,” said Mr D’Aguilar.
The Minnis administration is looking to reopen the country on July 1, with international commercial flights expected to resume on that date. But with COVID-19 still impacting countries there is risk tourists will bring the disease here and cause an outbreak. There are inherent difficulties in requiring persons considering a holiday in the Bahamas to get a PCR molecular swab test,” Mr D’Aguilar said.
“Just in the last six weeks of requiring it for returning residents or returning citizens, there have been challenges in people getting those tests.
“If you’re going to restart the economy and you’re looking to make the destination attractive to people to come here for a holiday, you are kinda in a conundrum on what sort of testing there has to be. The PCR test has an enormous limitation. It is a test taken at one point in time. Given the fact that it could take two to three to four days to get this test result, the timing mitigates the risk somewhat but doesn’t provide you with the coverage you want.”
Mr D’Aguilar said “COVID-19 is here for the rest of our lives,” emphasising that the country cannot stay in a cycle of curfews or lockdowns forever or even until a vaccine is created.
“You have to understand we’re not going to eliminate the risk,” he said. “We have to work to mitigate the risk. Mitigation takes many forms, like wear a mask on the plane and while in the destination make sure you social distance; make sure there’s adequate protection in place to diminish the touch points and sanitise points; temperature checking, etc.
“Currently there are no rapid tests which would be ideal to fulfil the requirements for testing if there is one but PCR tests take too long to do and are not proving to be a possible, viable option. COVID-19 is here for the rest of our lives. We all keep holding on for a vaccine but we can’t remain in a situation for lockdown and curfews until a vaccine is developed, that’s not a viable alternative.”
The Bahamas was recently listed among 44 other top holiday destinations that airlines hope abandon the 14-day quarantine rule. The 45-nation list was agreed by British Airways, Easyjet and Virgin Atlantic. The list was sent to ministers in the British government.
Comments
Chucky 8 hours, 1 minute ago
Clearly opening in 1 month shows this pandemic lockdown etc was not about a pandemic, but some other sinister plan by the world leaders to oppress the people.
Lest you’d rather believe all the risk is done and gone as of July 1st.
Remember folks it’s possible one plane to carry more infected people than our country has had to date.
So either we’ve been through a serious and deadly pandemic, and the risk persists, and is real, and therefore plane loads of people is akin to suicide; or this has all been about something else!
You decide what to believe. Remember our government happily overtaxed, undereducated and enslaved us with insurmountable debt; so it’s not like they displayed scare in the world about us little people.
shonkai 7 hours, 16 minutes ago
Most (American) tourists go in self quarantine anyway in all-inclusives, or with only one outing to a liquor store when they arrive. Let's concentrate on how to get them to keep distance from taxi drivers and hotel staff. And then of course test those taxi drivers and hotel staff on a weekly basis, there must be enough testkits available in the world today. I agree it is about mitigating the risk, but let's not be totally stupid about this and throw all caution overboard just because they are tourists. I mean what have these past months of isolation been for otherwise, all for nothing?
DD 6 hours, 10 minutes ago
I must say the statement from the Minister of Tourism speaks volumes.He is 100% correct on both the testing question and the quarantine of tourists for 14 days.With those two restrictions eliminated the Tourist Industry in the Bahamas has been given a chance to survive.The loss of the economy will kill more people than the Corona 19 ever will.Time is of the essence!The boating season is here and so is the hurricane season.For GBI there are plenty of rental houses with docks and hotels with marinas that could be opened immediately and just have the tourists confined to the property.There are many hotels that can not survive if you don’t allow them to open for the summer season.There is no taking it back if you starve these businesses out of exsistance.Thank you,I think we are headed in the right direction..
ThisIsOurs 5 hours, 15 minutes ago
They considering if they will need a negative test and they wint be qyarantined????
what we been locked down for for the past 3 months??? You might as well have gotten those 90+ infected and let them breathe on the entire population. Get it over one time.
DDK 5 hours, 13 minutes ago
Chucky, I do believe you hit the nail right on the head!
shonkai 4 hours, 47 minutes ago
But he shouldn't have held it over his brain when hitting it.
TalRussell 4 hours, 46 minutes ago
Is there something more forceful that went into comrade Dioniso James model for a full July 1, 2020, flungin wide open to all visitors and tourists to the colony - other than the model has to do with the small matter there being but an average of only 26 COVID-19 tests have been completed daily across all 700 islands and cays daily since March 1, 2020.
In fact, our Abacoian comrades, say it's better odds of an Elvis sightin across the Abaco's than to bump into of single Abacoian, or seasonal resident, who has actually been administrated a ministry of health virus test?
In the meantime, under the colony's shelter at-home law, any and all caught be engaging in sex acts with another deemed, not to be legally sheltering-at-home with each other - can result in your neighbors reporting your sexual exercises to Crime Stoppers for a cash snitcher's reward, and if arrested and found guilty, you can be fined, and be jailed up at Fox Hill Prison. Just can't make this in your bedroom business up. Just, can't. Nod one for Yeah, Twice for no.
DD 2 hours ago
I believe the Bahamas has represented that less than 100 people have been exposed to the virus.Why not quarantine the sick and exposed and let the other 99.9% be free!
DD 1 hour, 10 minutes ago
Provide all Immigration Officers a hand held electronic temperature sensor that can be simply pointed at a tourist and is very effective with no false positives and gives you more usable information than the existing tests in a reliable result.Just a trip to a Lab or Doctors office in the US provides more risk than most people ever face in their normal day.Don’t forget it could take uup to 2 weeks for symptoms to appear.
