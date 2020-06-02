Let's Keep It Quiet

EDITOR, The Tribune

I’m looking forward to going to the beach, but I am NOT looking forward to ear splitting “music” when the Montagu Park and Club Waterloo reopen.

The last few months we have slept like babies. For once heat, rather than noise, made us turn our air conditioning on because there was no noise to try and drown out.

I would like to implore the powers that be to take this opportunity to establish an acceptable sound decibel level and ENFORCE it, or else ban events with music from Montagu Park altogether.

And please establish a police WhatsApp noise pollution complaints number so we can provide a record of our complaints to more senior police if they are not acted upon. The other problem is, even when the police do respond to complaints about the park, the music is turned down, but then turned back up when they leave.

Stop allowing people to terrorise the hundreds of residents in the nearby neighbourhoods with their headache inducing music. Even if the music is turned down, the bass is usually so high it booms in your head.

Imagine calling the police to complain about the music from Waterloo and someone who is quite rude says they can play the music as loud as they want if it’s from inside.

Really? So, what if, for instance, large speakers are positioned on open window ledges facing outwards, blasting residents awake, is that ok? The noise pollution amplifies across the lake and assaults the neighbourhoods on the other side so no-one can sleep.

Whether the sound system is inside or out is immaterial. What matters is the NOISE.

Does the club operator have some sort of special privilege we’re not aware of?

No-one should have to tolerate this type of environmental nightmare/public nuisance, day or night. And the police need to be informed there is no law that allows anyone to disturb the peace or be a public nuisance until midnight. You couldn’t get away with this on Bay Street, could you?

M JOHNSON

Nassau,

June 1, 2020.