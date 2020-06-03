I Was Only Stretching My Legs, Claims Man Who Was Fined $500

By FARRAH JOHNSON

A MAN was fined $500 yesterday for violating the weekend lockdown after claiming he only went for a walk to stretch his legs.

He was among several individuals who appeared before Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux for curfew and lockdown infractions, including three men who were arrested while attending a funeral repast over the weekend.

Alverdo Rolle, 45, was charged after officers found him on Premier Avenue off Tonique William-Darling Highway around 12.05am on May 30. He pleaded guilty, but said he was only trying to stretch his legs. During the hearing, he told the magistrate that he was through the corner where he lived when he was stopped by officers.

Prosecutor Claudette McKenzie told the court on the morning in question, officers on mobile patrol observed the defendant walking. She said when he saw the police, he ran away. Rolle was caught a short time later and when questioned, told the officers he was walking home from his girlfriend’s house. As a result, he was taken to the Grove Police Station. During an interview with officers there, he said he had just finished drinking gin and went outside to exercise. He also admitted to lying to the officers who arrested him that morning. He was subsequently fined $500 or three months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Turnquest-Deveaux discharged three men who were arrested while they were attending a funeral repast last Friday.

Rashad Sullivan, 30; Jefford Roberts, 23; and Syranno Anderson were charged after officers found them on Timothy Lane, Fox Hill around 3.50pm. They all pleaded guilty and were cautioned and discharged. During the hearing, Sullivan was represented by attorney Ian Cargill. He told the magistrate that the defendants were attending a post-funeral gathering. He also noted that several persons were at the event, but only three of them were brought before the court. As a result, Magistrate Turnquest-Deveaux discharged the men. Still, she warned them to abide by the emergency regulations and noted that only 10 persons should have been allowed to a funeral and that a repast should not have been held in the first place.

Sean Hamilton, 40, was charged after he was found near Bay Geranium around 10.15pm on May 28. He pleaded guilty and was fined $500 or three months at BDCS. Prosecutor McKenzie said at the time of his arrest, he said that he did not call the COVID-19 hotline to get permission to leave his home.

Officers found James Markland, 33, on Cooper’s Close, Farrington Road around 10.50pm on May 30. He pleaded guilty to violating the lockdown, but said he had only left his house because he had got into a “little argument” with his spouse. He was subsequently fined $500 or three months in prison.