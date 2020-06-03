Teenager Accused Of Armed Robbery

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A 19-year-old man was arraigned in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court yesterday on charges of armed robbery and causing damage to public school property in Grand Bahama.

Shamar Harding, of Spinney Road, Freeport, appeared in Court Three before Magistrate Rengin Johnson.

It is alleged that on Tuesday, May 26, the accused while armed with a handgun robbed Ethlyn Hollingsworth of jewellery, a cellular phone, cash and a Hyundai vehicle, altogether valued at some $35,000.

He was not required to enter a plea to the charge of armed robbery, which is an indictable offence.

It is also alleged that on the same date and place, the accused intentionally caused damage to the school gate at the Maurice Moore Primary, amounting to $850. Harding elected summary trial and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Both matters were adjourned to September 7. A voluntary bill of indictment will be executed in the armed robbery matter. Harding was represented by Paco Deal. He was denied bail and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Also in court in connection with the same matter was 20-year-old Keiano Bethel, of Independence Avenue, Heritage Subdivision who was charged with being an accessory after the fact in connection with the armed robbery.

It is alleged that on Tuesday, May 26, at Freeport, the accused was an accessory after the fact to the armed robbery of Ethlyn Hollingsworth, who was robbed of jewellery, cellular phone, cash, and a 2015 Hyundai vehicle, together valued at some $35,000.

Bethel, who was represented by Simone Brown, pleaded not guilty to the charge.