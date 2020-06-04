Ambulance Crashes On Shirley Street

A patient had to be transferred from one ambulance to another after a crash on Shirley Street on Thursday afternoon.
Shortly before 4pm, an ambulance crashed into the fence at the grounds of the Antiquities Monuments and Museums Corporation.
The circumstances of the accident aren’t known as yet, but police and another ambulance were quickly on the scene and EMS personnel transferred the patient.
