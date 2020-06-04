One Man Dead, Another Injured After Separate Shootings

One man is dead and another is in hospital after two separate shooting incidents on Wednesday night.
According to reports, the first incident took place shortly before 9pm. Police responded to the Shot Spotter Alert System in the area of More Avenue. On arriving at the scene, officers found a man with gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to hospital where he later died.
In the second incident, at around 10pm, three men were standing on Woods Alley, when a grey coloured vehicle approached them. The occupant(s) of the vehicle opened fire on them, hitting one man. The victim was transported to hospital. His condition is not known at this time.
Comments
DDK 1 hour, 18 minutes ago
Think late night curfew should be permanent in Nassau with some sort of decal/permission slip issued for evening functions. I know they could and would be forged and abused but it may be a step in the right direction...
ThisIsOurs 20 minutes ago
nope. They will eventually become acclimated to it and the only people being punished would be law abiding citizens.
