One Man Dead, Another Injured After Separate Shootings

One man is dead and another is in hospital after two separate shooting incidents on Wednesday night.

According to reports, the first incident took place shortly before 9pm. Police responded to the Shot Spotter Alert System in the area of More Avenue. On arriving at the scene, officers found a man with gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to hospital where he later died.

In the second incident, at around 10pm, three men were standing on Woods Alley, when a grey coloured vehicle approached them. The occupant(s) of the vehicle opened fire on them, hitting one man. The victim was transported to hospital. His condition is not known at this time.