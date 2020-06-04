Pm: Weekend Lockdowns Will Be Lifted From June 13th

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced on Thursday that the weekend lockdowns due to COVID-19 will be lifted on June 13th – next weekend. However, the 9pm-5am curfew will continue, Monday to Sunday.

Confirming that the nation has started to enter Phase 4 of its reopening, Dr Minnis said success depends on each of us wearing our masks, practicing physical distancing and washing our hands.

Also from the Prime Minister’s address:

Starting on Monday, 8th June –

• Beach and park restrictions will be lifted on Eleuthera, Harbour Island, Exuma and San Salvador. However, they will remain closed on New Providence, Grand Bahama, Bimini and Paradise Island.

• Exercise is permitted 5am to 9pm beyond one’s immediate neighbourhood every day of the week. You may continue to exercise with your immediate family, however group exercise and sporting activities and events are still restricted.

• All professional services and commercial activity may resume regular operating hours but must be closed by 7pm daily. This does not include restaurants, bars, hair salons, barbers, cinemas, gyms and cultural and entertainment facilities, which are to remain closed.

• Places of worship may resume office hours. Fishing is allowed with more than two people in a vessel with distancing, hygiene measures and masks required.

Starting on Friday, June 12th –

• Restaurants may reopen with outdoor seating only – including the Fish Fry and Potter’s Cay. From June 15 hair salons and barber shops may reopen. All salons, spas and parlors must produce a business license, deep clean their premises and put protection measures in place. Hairdressers and cosmetologists will have to complete a training course on restricting the spread of COVID-19 which can be conducted online.

• National examinations will start on July 13. Minister of Education Jeff Lloyd will reveal the details in Parliament.

• Returning Bahamians and residents will no longer be required to quarantine on their return home. They will be monitored as necessary.

• The Office of the Prime Minister received more than 2,700 suggestions from the public through the suggestions platform on its website.

• Dr Minnis thanked the national COVID Coordinating Committee, saying their work is coming to an end and “we owe them our gratitude”.

• Dr Merceline Dahl-Regis reported that there are no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today. The total remains at 102 with 55 recovered cases and 36 active.