Steer Clear Of Protests – Ministry

MINISTRY of Foreign Affairs officials are urging Bahamians living in or visiting the United States not to get involved in ongoing protests.

“Our consulates have contacted all nationals on our register to advise them to follow safety and security measures where they reside and to refrain from getting involved,” Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sharon Brennen-Haylock said.

“They have also been advised to contact the consulate immediately if they experience any problems. Please be mindful that there might be Bahamians in the USA who have become US citizens or obtained permanent resident status; as such they may not be on one of our registers.”

Protests have sprung up nationwide in the US over the killing of George Floyd while he was being detained by police in Minneapolis last week.

A bystander’s cell phone footage showed a police officer kneeling on Mr Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes as he was handcuffed and lying on the ground. Other officers had their knees on Mr Floyd’s back.

Mr Floyd repeatedly told police that he could not breathe.

Protests erupted because the officers, who were fired, had not been immediately charged with his murder. All four have since been charged in relation to his killing; one with second degree murder and three others with aiding and abetting.

One Bahamian living in Washington, DC, said the protests have been eye-opening.

“It’s really bad,” said Yvonne Pierre. “These people are angry and sick and tired of the abuse. I am here working so I am not getting in it. I feel for them, mind you, but I can’t get into that sort of thing. You know we, as Bahamians, tend to take our frustrations out at the polls by voting out whomever, but I’ve never seen so many angry people gathered anywhere.”

Ms Pierre said she tried to get out of her building briefly to check on someone this week, but had to turn back quickly as someone ran past the door screaming they could not see. The person was sprayed with pepper spray.

“The lady was running and screaming and I felt helpless,” she said. “She ran right past the door and ran into a sign. Several people were behind her trying to help. I turned around and went back inside. Looking at things like this makes me appreciate my country all the more. Even though I came to America for better opportunities, I don’t have to worry about this type of thing in The Bahamas.”

Ms Pierre said she was staying inside her apartment as much as possible to avoid confrontation.

“Looking at the long history of blacks getting killed by white police officers here in America, it seems like your skin (colour) is your sin. I will be up in my apartment watching it from a bird’s eye view. I am staying safe.”