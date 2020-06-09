0

Accused Of Underage Sex

As of Tuesday, June 9, 2020

By FARRAH JOHNSON

A 21-year-old man was arraigned in Magistrate’s Court yesterday accused of having sexual intercourse last month with a minor. Ashton Sturrup appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt after he was accused of engaging in sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl on May 29. He was not required to enter a plea and the matter was adjourned to August 26 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). Bail was denied and he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim.

