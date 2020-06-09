Grand Bahama Businesses Hoping To Bounce Back

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

COVID-19 has hindered economic recovery in Grand Bahama, but businesses are hopeful that things will “bounce back” as the economy moves towards full reopening.

Retail stores reopened to the public for the first time last Tuesday since the March shutdown. Prior to this, retailers were only allowed to provide curbside and delivery services. While visiting downtown Freeport recently, The Tribune met and spoke with several small business owners, many of whom are suffering from the double whammy of Hurricane Dorian recovery and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kelly Russell, of H&L School Supplies and Bookstore, said that customers are coming in to shop again.

“It’s not been too bad; we are just opening up and it’s been going pretty good,” she said. “I can’t complain because persons have been in and out shopping for their needs.”

Ms Russell indicated that during the shutdown, her store did miss out on prime shopping events, such as Mother’s Day and Easter, but noted that a lot of people are still celebrating birthdays and graduation.

Prior to reopening on Tuesday, she stated that the store started curbside operation in mid-April for their customers.

Meanwhile, the operator of Toddler’s Paradise said business is really slow but she is hopeful things will pick up by the end of the month.

“I don’t think a lot of people know we are open yet. We just opened on Tuesday of this week for the first time since March. Hopefully, by the end of the month, more people will hear that downtown is now opening up and would come out,” the store owner said.

She noted that the business has had a tough start since reopening last December after Hurricane Dorian.

“It was crazy,” she said. “First, it was the hurricane and we had to pull everything out, and when you open again – corona. So it’s been rough, but I am keeping a positive outlook.”

The owners of M&M Fashion reported that activity has been quiet in downtown Freeport.

“Business is slow and quiet,” said the store’s owners, who have been in business for over 19 years selling clothing, accessories, bags, and shoes.

At Peaches and Cream Boutique, Sanae Forbes said that sales are slow but they are seeing lots of foot traffic at the store.

“People are coming in… but they are not purchasing, but they say they would come back which is hopeful,” she said.

In addition to the storefront, Ms Forbes said the business also caters to customers online and is getting lots of inquiries on its social media page.

“We have always had an online presence on Facebook and Instagram. We had to diversify…and have been trying to reach Family Island customers as well who are waiting until we are fully open to send their items” she said.

Ms Forbes said the store sustained severe damage during Dorian but was able to reopen as a result of a business grant.

“We were under four feet of water,” she said. “We won a grant and it helped us to reopen the store. We had to get rid of everything in the store. We did not expect the water to go so high and so everything was wet.

“We are hopeful because we in Grand Bahama are resilient and we keep bouncing back, but COVID has been one of those things to hinder the bounce, but we are determined,” she said.