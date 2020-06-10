Mp Sends Out 1m Seeds To Encourage Farming

LONG Island MP Adrian Gibson has sent more than one million seeds to his constituents in Long Island in an effort to encourage the resurgence of local farming on the island.

“Though known for its farming and fishing prowess, we have seen a steady decline in farming in recent years,” a press release said.

Mr Gibson hopes that this effort will lead to more economic and employment opportunities, the production of healthy and essential food crops and contribute to the nation’s food safety/security.

“Though others will have an opportunity to attain packages, the initial distribution of seeds will target farmers,” the press release added. “The seeds are already bundled and packaged for each recipient.

“Mr Gibson believes that this purchase and distribution will, in some part, contribute to the success and further development of the local agricultural sector. We believe that a stable agricultural sector lends to our national thrust towards greater food security. We also believe in locally made and produced items; when we buy local, we support their families while they support ours.”