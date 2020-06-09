Service Station Robbers Caught On Camera

POLICE are looking for two brazen thieves who robbed a Rubis service station on West Bay Street yesterday.

The robbery occurred about two hours before two masked thieves robbed and shot a business owner. Police have not said if the incidents are related.

The Rubis robbery was captioned on the station’s security cameras and store owners have published videos and photos on social media to help lead to the suspects’ arrest.

Police said the robbery occurred shortly before 11am. Two men, one of whom was armed with a handgun, entered the West Bay Street service station and robbed the cashier of an undetermined amount of cash.

Video of the robbery shows a man in a red shirt walking up to the cashier with a man in a dark shirt close behind him. Both thieves also wore hats and cloth face masks. The man in the dark shirt pulls out a gun on one employee while the man in the red shirt holds a plastic bag for the cashier to deposit money from the register in.

The thieves escaped the service station’s store about a minute later.

Two masked men also robbed a business on Joe Farrington Road before 2pm yesterday.

One of the men had a handgun and robbed the business owner of an undetermined amount of cash and shot the proprietor, police said. Both suspects escaped in an unknown direction. The victim was transported to hospital. Investigations are ongoing.