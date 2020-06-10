Atlantis To Open Its Doors On July 7

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor



Hotel workers yesterday voiced optimism that Atlantis's planned July 7 re-opening represents "real progress" towards a full-on tourism rebound almost three months after the industry's near-total shutdown.

The Paradise Island mega resort, in a letter to staff, confirmed that its "phase one" restart will take place on that date when "our first guests" are welcomed back to the Royal Towers and associated water theme park attractions and other amenities.

The document, which while unsigned is likely to have come from Audrey Oswell, Atlantis' president and managing director, told workers: "After several difficult months I am pleased to inform you that Atlantis will begin welcoming guests back through its doors on July 7, 2020.

"When we started down this path back in March, I reminded you that this, too, shall pass. And, one day, we would emerge stronger than ever before. While the pandemic and its far-reaching impact on our company and our world may not be over, hopefully we have weathered the worst of this storm and will be looking at brighter skies going forward."

Confirming that Atlantis is still adopting a phased approach to its re-opening, the letter added: "Phase One begins on July 7, 2020, when we welcome our first guests back to the Royal [Towers]. In phase one, the Royal Bath, Mayan Temple, Power Tower, Zero Entry and Splashers will open.

"All beaches will open and Dolphin Cay will open. The main casino, spa and Marina Village will open. Some, but not all, of our restaurants and lounges will open. Phase two of our re-opening plan will be contingent upon business volumes."

Atlantis said only employees required for the first phase re-opening will be notified to report back to work, adding that all other members of its roughly 8,000-strong workforce "regrettably... will continue with your furlough. We will call you back at the earliest possible time".

The resort also warned recalled staff to prepare for a much-changed work environment due to the implementation of COVID-19 health and safety measures, which will involve social distancing, the wearing of masks by all staff and the regular use of sanitisers.

"The safety of all who pass through our doors is of utmost importance to us," Atlantis added. "Accordingly, many new safety measures and protocols have been put in place. From a guest and team member experience we have implemented a comprehensive approach which supports Atlantis Clean & Safe Promise. We have enhanced our standards and will take extra measures to keep our environment safe and clean.

"We know that there will continue to be hardship for many of you. Be assured that we are making every effort to bring tourism back to previous levels so we may get you back to work.... Despite the setbacks, I am confident that our business will rebound and we will emerge stronger than ever."

Atlantis spokespersons did not return Tribune Business e-mails seeking comment, particularly on the number of staff likely to be recalled in the re-opening's first phase. The July 7 date, which coincides with the resumption of flights to Nassau by American Airlines, is the third re-opening timeline set by the resort, which has moved the target back from, first, June 15, and then June 25.

Dave Beckford, a furloughed Atlantis employee and former contender for The Bahamas Hotel, Catering and Allied Workers Union (BHCAWU) presidency, yesterday said Atlantis's latest re-opening date will encourage staff that their prospects of returning to work have started to improve.

"We hope they get the hotel opened up safely so that any workers currently furloughed can get back to work," he added. "Hopefully we can begin to see the hotels up open up and resume some form of normalcy.

"The unemployment benefit is not going to last for ever, and as the country begins to open up, the hotel sector - which is the main industry - is still closed. All of us will be beneficiaries when tourism recovers; the industry, the Government and employees.

"It'll be key for the tourism industry to open back up in a safe way as COVID-19 is still out there, and there is talk of a second wave in the US where most of our tourists come from. I think between now and the end of July we should see some real progress and something happen in tourism."

Darrin Woods, the BHCAWU's current president, said Atlantis employees required for the first phase re-opening will be recalled before July 7 to ensure they are fully trained on the COVID-19 health and safety protocols before the first guests arrive.

"We are happy that they are opening something as opposed to nothing," he told Tribune Business. "It cannot get any worse than what it is now. It can only get better, but getting better may take a while because we're heading into the slow season, which means things will not ramp up in August, September and October. It will be a gradual ramp up."

The hotel union chief, though, voiced concern that reduced occupancies and business volumes, coupled with the need to maintain social distancing at amenities such as casinos and restaurants, would cut working hours and, potentially, jobs for hotel staff.

"If a restaurant has 10 tables and they have to practice social distancing, you may have to take out three to four tables," he added. "That reduces the amount of people you can serve at one seating, and reduces the amount of people that can work at any one time. All of this indicates hours, and available hours, are going to be reduced. Everything will have a domino effect."

While hotel rooms were unlikely to be impacted as much, Mr Woods said the availability of - and access to - resort amenities will also be impacted by COVID-19 restrictions. Given that many guests select destinations based on attractions and amenities, he warned that frustration could result if social distancing meant they cannot participate or visit these at their scheduled time.

"The thing is to pray for a vaccine or cure," Mr Woods said. "That's the be all and end all that's going to help us."

Robert Sands, Baha Mar's senior vice-president of governmental and external affairs, yesterday said the Cable Beach mega resort had yet to select a re-opening date despite its website showing reservations for the Grand Hyatt and Rosewood properties are being taken as of July 1.