Bimini Man, 22, Facing Double Murder Charge

A 22-year-old Bimini resident was arraigned in Freeport yesterday for a double murder which occurred three years ago.

Kyas Alphonso Duncombe, of Bailey Town, Bimini, was charged before Magistrate Charlton Smith with two counts of murder.

He was not required to enter a plea to the charge and the matter was adjourned to July 6 for trial.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in Nassau in the interim.

The charges are connected to the murders of 27-year-old Joseph Bain, of Weddell Avenue, Freeport and 25-year-old Stephon LaFrance of Hunters, Grand Bahama.

The men were shot outside Game Time Bar on Logwood Road, Freeport, shortly before 1am on Wednesday February 1, 2017.

One of the men died on the scene and the other was taken to hospital, where he later died from his injuries..