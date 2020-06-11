Union Calls For Help In Wsc Talks

By EARYEL BOWLEG

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas Utilities and Services and Allied Workers Union is again calling on the government to intervene in ongoing disputes with executives at the Water and Sewage Corporation.

BUSAWU held a press conference at WSC headquarters yesterday to raise issues after one worker was fired and another suspended 10 days without pay.

BUSAWU president Dwayne Woods accused WSC executives of “intimidating, discriminating and victimizing” members.



The union claimed the suspended employee reported to them that they recorded a video of a WSC vehicle parked at the Betty K shipping company allegedly picking up a private shipment not belonging to the corporation. The union said the act was considered an abuse of WSC’s assets.

The union said: “Many employees have been disciplined for breaching this policy. Are some employees above the law or policy? Are there double standards within the corporation? We are of the view that ‘what is good for the goose is good for the gander.’”

The union said the worker caught on video accused the now suspended employee of stalking and recording her – this led to an investigation in the matter being launched. The union argued no report of the investigation was given to BUSAWU or human resources, but the member was summoned to a meeting on June 8 and suspended without pay. Both matters have been referred to the union’s attorney Wayne Monroe.

Yesterday, WSC general manager Elwood Donaldson accused the union leader of spreading falsehoods and half-truths. “Noticeably, even during a pandemic, Mr Woods continues down an unproductive, unprogressive path. We would encourage him to reconsider that trek,” Mr Donaldson said in a press statement.

“Mr Woods continues to resort to his constant refrain in seeking to display his apparent fixation with — and an obvious axe-to-grind approach towards — the corporation’s executive chairman Adrian Gibson.”

Mr Donaldson said the employee who was fired basically “abandoned his post, and effectively resigned.” The man in question provided a sick slip up to April 14 and “had not provided any further documentation to his supervisor as to why he had not reported for duty since that time,” he said.

“He was also directed to come in by both myself and his immediate supervisor; he refused to do so and thereby acted in breach of a lawful directive,” Mr Donaldson said, adding the man was fired with proper notice.

He also explained that the second employee was suspended without pay after they found committing a “breach”: filming other workers allegedly circulating these videos on social media.

“After a two week investigation, it was concluded by the corporation that an employee —based on video footage, the testimony of multiple employees, including two managers, and comparative social media videos – was found filming multiple employees and, based upon the evidence, seemingly circulated the same on various social media platforms; the circulation was accompanied by disparaging write-ups,” Mr Donaldson said.

“This act was inappropriate and gross misconduct; against corporation protocols and procedures on good employee conduct and meant to damage the corporation’s image, which is in breach of the employee code of conduct and the Industrial Agreement.

“...Given the breach, the employee was suspended for ten days without pay,” he said. “It is wholly improper for coworkers to engage in recording the activities of other coworkers.”