‘We Should March To Force Removal Of Columbus Statue’

REVEREND Sebastian Campbell says Bahamians are too docile and should march to force the removal of the Christopher Columbus statue in front of Government House.
He spoke to reporters yesterday after Progressive Liberal Party supporters announced at a press conference that they will try to get a petition for the removal of the statue tabled in the House of Assembly. The petition had 8,750 signatures up to press time.
Christopher Columbus statues have been targeted for removal or destruction by protestors in the wake of the controversial killing of American George Floyd in Minneapolis last month as people across the world protest systemic racism.
Father Campbell said: “Maybe this an ideal time for Bahamians to have their protest and bring this to the forefront. This an ideal time, Bahamians are too docile and too laidback, we need to march and probably have this as the centerpiece of our march and educate, educate, educate. The real story of Columbus has not been told. A lot of lies have been told about Columbus in our schools and therefore we venerate him as some kind of hero.
“Bahamians need to be more radical, we’re not radical enough. We only get radical when it comes to our money, that’s when we ready to march and turn the town down. I think (marching for removing the statue) is setting us on a more intellectual course where we can think more intellectually about what this represents and liberate our minds from where we are to where we ought to be and uplift those Bahamian heroes in our society today.
Father Campbell noted that he was on the national heroes committee 25 years ago that called for the removal of the Christopher Columbus statue. The committee’s campaign resulted in the government replacing a Discovery Day holiday with a National Heroes Day holiday.
“Because Columbus is just posing here the way he’s posing, our children, generations unborn, will immediately think of him as some hero, as somebody with some positive work and that is unfortunate and in this era of an independent Bahamas we need to look at those heroes, those nation builders, those legends, such as Sir Milo Butler, Lynden Pindling, Cecil Wallace, Dame Doris Johnson, the list goes on, to somehow find a way to venerate these persons,” he said. “Look and see what we did with Milo for example in Rawson Square, just a little bus we have of Milo sitting opposite the Victoria statue then we come here and we have this imposing life size statue of Christopher Columbus.”
Latrae Rahming, a prominent PLP supporter, said talks have began with parliamentarians who are prepared to table the petition for the statue’s removal in Parliament. The petition was started by Craig Woodside.
“If we aren’t successful (at getting the document tabled), we would’ve done one thing, at least have a conversation as to who we are and where we are so this petition has sparked a vigorous debate as to who we are and it also sheds light on the history of Christopher Columbus,” he said.
He added that while the statue should be removed, it should not be destroyed.
“I leave it in the hands of the historians and government officials to find what is the rightful place of Columbus,” he said.
He also discouraged a protest movement that seeks to remove the Columbus statue without the support of authorities.
“I think our democracy gives us the instruments that we must use,” he said. “We must allow democracy to take its course, we must allow Parliament to accept the petition.”
Asked if the PLP would remove the statue if it regains power, he said: “I can tell you this, the members of parliament for the PLP have always advocated for the removal of the statue. I have spoken to the chairman of the PLP Mr Mitchell who said I have his support on the issue so there is support on that basis and I do intend to ask a member of the minority in Parliament to bring this petition to parliament and if a member of the government believes in this cause we will accept that as well.”
thephoenix562 1 hour, 49 minutes ago
Have a conversation about Columbus statue all you want.how about a conversation about how the hell thousands of people with families will pay their bills on half pay(NIB) or No pay for months on end.No jobs in sight.Little income or no income.Columbus dead and long gone.Moving that damn statue wont help one bit .
themessenger 1 hour, 47 minutes ago
Yes Father Campbell, let’s replace Columbus statue with one of Fred Mitchell’s one time idol, a man he disparaged in one breath then venerated in the next. A man who ruthlessly crushed anyone who stood in his way, black or white. Fish, cut bait or get out of his boat. The Father of the Nation who led us to the pinnacle of Majority Rule only to plunge us into the the pit of corruption, drug abuse, poverty and crime that our country is today. Six of one, half dozen of the other,he would be a very fitting replacement for Columbus .
Cobalt 1 hour, 2 minutes ago
Wow.
joeblow 1 hour, 43 minutes ago
Bahamians get passionate about the wrong things. Why is Sebastian Campbell not protesting the governments continued financial decimation of the most vulnerable in this country under the guise of fighting COVID-19, local police brutality or the high rate of single parent homes, serial sweet hearting, failed parenting, the pervasive anger in society leading to the murder of so many young men, widespread domestic abuse, obliteration of the middle class by discriminatory government practices, the failure of governments to provide equal opportunities for Bahamians in their own country, the failure of the educational system to properly prepare Bahamian youth for the world ahead, the failure of the church in stemming the tide of evil that assails this country; the rising Chinese influence that has made us slaves in our own country, predatory banking practices and the list goes on and on. Instead he wants to channel his energies into removing a statue that ain't bothering nobody and replace it with people who were also oppressive, victimizers of their own people in many instances?
Using their lunatic logic the only person who should ever have a statue is Jesus Christ, but even then they may have a problem with the statue being painted white!
Cobalt 1 hour, 1 minute ago
Damn. Y’all are on point today.
John 58 minutes ago
But Jesus was not white. ‘His feet was like burnish bronze and his hair was like wool’
ISpeakFacts 0 minutes ago
As usual, well said Joeblow!
hrysippus 1 hour, 35 minutes ago
Sebastian Campbell is a man desperately seeking relevance for himself by espousing causes that provoke un ill considered emotional responses.
Proguing 1 hour, 23 minutes ago
Actually everyone living on this island benefits from the crimes of Columbus. Had he not exterminated the natives, this island would belong to the Lucayans. Therefore it is appropriate to have his statute in front of Government House.
juju 1 hour, 16 minutes ago
The beauty of the Bahamian people is that historically they are a peaceful people. This has helped them through difficult times.
TalRussell 1 hour, 9 minutes ago
Why is it about such a statue's stoodin' ever so silent since the year 1830 that could've possibly left comrades the likes Sebastian - feeling so long in years marginalised?
Isn't there more than just the one statue Christopher in front of government house, including the one on display in Rawson Square? Nod once for yeah, Twice for no?
juju 1 hour, 8 minutes ago
We don’t need to be radical to be heard. We don’t need to destroy our brothers property to be heard. It would help if those 8,000 people signing a petition read the history of our country, to better understand and put these statues in perspective. Bahamians don’t have to follow what is happening in the U S. We are our own country, our own people.,Be proud of what we have. If you are angry, deal with it some other way. Tread carefully now. It is a trying time. God bless
tribanon 30 minutes ago
The real problem lies in the fact that most of these radical nut heads have Haitian blood in them. They literally prey on the docile nature of Bahamians and would like nothing better than to destroy all of our history and replace it with their own history that is replete with much violence.
themessenger 16 minutes ago
I haven’t seen or heard of any of our Haitian brethren clamoring for a statue of Toussaint L’ouverture recently, our homegrown radical priest is a whole different can of worms. Lets leave the long suffering and generally innocent Haitians out of the statue debate.
John 54 minutes ago
Guy Fawkes had a plan and see how that ended up. Lol, just sayin
mandela 12 minutes ago
Christopher Columbus was a piece of S$$T and should be removed and removing this F$$k shot has nothing to do with what is happening in the USA.
