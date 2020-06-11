Lorencia: Accused In Court

By FARRAH JOHNSON

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 24-year-old man was charged in Magistrate’s Court yesterday with murdering a man and a 10-year-old girl and attempting to murder another man late last month.

Delanzo Cartwright appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt charged with the shooting death of Perron Bain and Lorencia Walkes, a fifth grader, on May 29. Cartwright was also accused of attempting to murder Leroy Sands on the same day.

According to initial police reports, shortly after 1pm on the day in question, a group of people were gathered in front of a residence on Belville Circle, off Iguana Way in Bel Air Estate, when a gold coloured vehicle approached. Officers reported that three armed men got out of the vehicle and walked toward the gathering. The men opened fire in the direction of the group.

Three people were shot and one of the victims died of his injuries at the scene, police said. Three people were taken to hospital, two as a result of gunshot wounds and the third as a result of injuries sustained while attempting to flee the scene, police had initially said.

The 10-year-old girl died on Sunday, more than a week after the fatal incident occurred in the Carmichael area.

During the hearing, Cartwright was not required to enter a plea and the case was adjourned to October 8 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Bail was denied and the accused was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until trial.

He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.