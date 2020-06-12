0

Police Find Illegal Firearm

As of Friday, June 12, 2020

AN illegal firearm has been found by police officers.

The officers were led to Dowdeswell Street, near the Eastern Parade grounds, shortly before 6pm on Thursday, where they conducted a search. Officers retrieved a black and grey Beretta pistol.

No arrest was made.

Meanwhile, a man was arrested by police who seized a quantity of dangerous drugs on Thursday.

Officers from the mobile unit in the area of East Bay Street, acting on information, conducted a search of a man shortly before 4pm.

A plastic bag containing a quantity of suspected marijuana was found. He was arrested.

