Timing Of Comments ‘An Insult’, Says Abaco Resident

AN ABACO resident yesterday lambasted the timing of former Health Minister Dr Duane’s Sands comments which criticised how the government handled Hurricane Dorian victims that went missing after the storm.

Deborah Williams, a resident of Dundas Town, Abaco, said she did not agree with the timing of Dr Sands’ comments because she believed his response came a little too late.

“For me as an Abaconian, why now?” she told The Tribune. “When you had the time to speak out you didn’t speak out. But now that you are no longer the minister, now you want to say what you got to say? It isn’t sitting well with us Abaconians.”

While presenting in the House of Assembly last week, Dr Sands said the government has not explained how hundreds of names were removed from lists of people missing following Hurricane Dorian. At the time, he also called for coroner’s inquests into the matter to bring closure to affected families.

“We started with a list of several thousand persons missing,” he said during the budget debate. “That list was managed by the Ministry of Social Services. We ended with a missing persons list controlled by the RBPF that included less names than the number of unidentified persons buried. To this date, we do not know what happened to thousands or hundreds of names to be excluded from that initial list. There may be reasonable, justifiable reasons for pruning the list. But those reasons and processes have not been shared and explained to the public. Because of that process, we have raised many questions and squandered credibility.

“...People want to know why we have no DNA matches for those persons recently buried,” he said. “The public deserves to know how many samples were taken, how many times have those samples been tested, and by whom? Why is there no publicly accessible listing or database of missing persons? What are the names of the people lost, the mothers, fathers and children? If we are to get closure as a country we must accept the loss, outline the process used, admit our missteps and operationalise systems to do better.”

Mrs Williams said while Abaconions “won’t stop until they get the truth,” many of them are still not pleased with Dr Sands’ comments.

When asked how she felt about his speech, she added: “From what I’ve heard a lot of people are really upset about his comments. It’s something he should’ve known, (but) he waited until all of this happened. So now they really want to know, where are the bodies? What did they do with the bodies if he knew so much?

“Most of the families feel like it’s an insult to them right now. They were trying to put this behind them and all of a sudden he spoke up, so now people are asking ‘Where is my family?’ It ain’t settling good with a lot of people.”

She added: “For some of them they want to know, but for me right now, we done been through enough and I don’t know what his agenda is why he chose to wait until now to say it what he did, but some people say leave it alone because it’s too painful and some people want to know where their family body is.”