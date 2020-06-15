Timing Of Comments ‘An Insult’, Says Abaco Resident

By FARRAH JOHNSON
AN ABACO resident yesterday lambasted the timing of former Health Minister Dr Duane’s Sands comments which criticised how the government handled Hurricane Dorian victims that went missing after the storm.
Deborah Williams, a resident of Dundas Town, Abaco, said she did not agree with the timing of Dr Sands’ comments because she believed his response came a little too late.
“For me as an Abaconian, why now?” she told The Tribune. “When you had the time to speak out you didn’t speak out. But now that you are no longer the minister, now you want to say what you got to say? It isn’t sitting well with us Abaconians.”
While presenting in the House of Assembly last week, Dr Sands said the government has not explained how hundreds of names were removed from lists of people missing following Hurricane Dorian. At the time, he also called for coroner’s inquests into the matter to bring closure to affected families.
“We started with a list of several thousand persons missing,” he said during the budget debate. “That list was managed by the Ministry of Social Services. We ended with a missing persons list controlled by the RBPF that included less names than the number of unidentified persons buried. To this date, we do not know what happened to thousands or hundreds of names to be excluded from that initial list. There may be reasonable, justifiable reasons for pruning the list. But those reasons and processes have not been shared and explained to the public. Because of that process, we have raised many questions and squandered credibility.
“...People want to know why we have no DNA matches for those persons recently buried,” he said. “The public deserves to know how many samples were taken, how many times have those samples been tested, and by whom? Why is there no publicly accessible listing or database of missing persons? What are the names of the people lost, the mothers, fathers and children? If we are to get closure as a country we must accept the loss, outline the process used, admit our missteps and operationalise systems to do better.”
Mrs Williams said while Abaconions “won’t stop until they get the truth,” many of them are still not pleased with Dr Sands’ comments.
When asked how she felt about his speech, she added: “From what I’ve heard a lot of people are really upset about his comments. It’s something he should’ve known, (but) he waited until all of this happened. So now they really want to know, where are the bodies? What did they do with the bodies if he knew so much?
“Most of the families feel like it’s an insult to them right now. They were trying to put this behind them and all of a sudden he spoke up, so now people are asking ‘Where is my family?’ It ain’t settling good with a lot of people.”
She added: “For some of them they want to know, but for me right now, we done been through enough and I don’t know what his agenda is why he chose to wait until now to say it what he did, but some people say leave it alone because it’s too painful and some people want to know where their family body is.”
Comments
licks2 7 hours, 51 minutes ago
And the fall-out continues!! I would advise doc sands to keep quite. . .every time he opens his mouth the the more he shoves his mouth over his foots them!! Hahahahahahahahaha!
ThisIsOurs 7 hours, 32 minutes ago
My one criticism of Dr Sands was his obvious tendency to go overboard to show how much he supported his leader. He was usually the first to speak up when darts were being thrown at the administration. At one point I remember commenting here that he should watch Mr Lloyd. If Mr Lloyd was ducking for cover he should too (which was most times) because we needed him to survive. Well he took one for the team one too many times and then he trusted the team to write the communication to the public that he would deliver and they threw him under the bus.
Better for him to explain himself now than to wait and see if they will get religion and be fair to his legacy.
Hoda 7 hours, 26 minutes ago
What exactly are these numerous good works and act infallible acts that Dr Sands has carried out?
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 21 minutes ago
I didn't mention anything about "multiple infallible acts"
I have been quite consistent in my commentary of Dr Sands from the night I saw him appear as the FNM's representative on the televised coverage of the gaming referendum. I had never seen a thoughtful educated well informed politician respond to any issue without hysterics and emotional commentary. I suspect that persons who were around for Sir Lyndens first uncorrupted administration may havr been similarly impressed. (I'm not saying he's as good as them I'm talking about their "hope" for good leaders)
Dr Sands' responses were thoughtful and intelligent. Frankly I know nothing else about him but from that day I saw him as "different" and the kind of person I would like to see as PM.
Now a year from now, or maybe tomorrow, I may find out that he was torturing puppies in his basement, then I won't support him any longer.
What I actually said above was, the one thing I've faulted him for was his bent to go overboard to show support for the administration on hot button issues and to be the first one out front doing that.
TalRussell 7 hours, 10 minutes ago
Comrade Sister Deborah, there's no telling what's to flow out now that the former substantive health minister's lips are no longer held a hostage up in the closet the Churchill Building? It's called battling for political space, leading up to the general election.
No tellin' what's be exposed with his newfound speech freedom and it does beginning sound likes the politically wounded deep money pocketed former health minister and Brent are about to form a close political survival bond. Nod Once for Yeah, Twice for No?
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 16 minutes ago
Tal I said so from the minute Brent Symonette spoke about bringing Bahamians we'd stranded abroad home because it made sense. Said that Symonette and Sands could be a huge problem for Minnis as they to me appeared to be the strongest members of the cabinet. Someone refuted that strongest characterization but Ill hold on to it for now. Sands just needs good ethical advice, hes not a very good "politician", ironically I think he'd be good for the country.
