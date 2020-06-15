We Need Plans To Take Us In A New Direction, Says Rev Moss

By FARRAH JOHNSON

CHAIRMAN of Bahamas Against Crime Reverend CB Moss is calling for the government and stakeholders to come together to “prepare plans” that would take policing in a “new direction”, following a recent police-involved shooting that left three men dead over the weekend.

On Saturday, police shot and killed three men on Cowpen Road after an officer was “ambushed” by a gunman. In a press statement yesterday, Rev Moss said the relevant stakeholders must meet to review and revamp the current policing policies used to govern the public.

“Enough is enough, a definite change must come,” the statement read.

It added: “While the details of this tragedy are still unclear, what is clear is that this state of affairs cannot continue. With dozens of young men dying at the hands of the police in the past few years, Rev Moss is calling for an immediate summit with stakeholders to review this tragedy and prepare plans for a ‘new direction’ as it relates to policing the Bahamas.”

The statement said BAC warned the country that crime would “spike” after the emergency protocols were eased since the curfew and lockdowns were suppressing criminal activity for the time being.

BAC further called for action from the government, warning that if they failed to do so in a timely manner, they would “pay a greater price later.”

“Crime is soaring and will become worse,” the statement continued. “Another police strategy, as promised, is not the answer. All stakeholders, including the communities must come together now to chart the way forward as it relates to public safety in the Bahamas.”

Police Commissioner Paul Rolle said Saturday’s shooting occurred after officers on patrol observed a white Honda Accord parked in the eastern section of Spikenard Cemetery.

“Officers went on foot,” he said at the time. “As they approached the vehicle, the vehicle drove off. Officers then got back into their vehicle and left. A short while later, driving on Cowpen Road again, they saw the vehicle through a side corner.

“They stopped and exited their vehicle. One of the officers approached what we believe to be the driver’s door, as the vehicle is heavily tinted. As he stood there attempting to speak with the driver, shots began to be discharged from the rear seat.”

Commissioner Rolle said one officer fired shots as two other officers stood guard. He said one weapon, a pistol, was recovered from inside the car. While the three suspects were killed, no police were injured.

Despite incidents of robbery and murders in recent weeks, officials have maintained that overall crime is still trending down.