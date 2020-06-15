Islands Told: Draw Up Evacuation Plan – Search For Shelters Goes On But Families May Have To Leave

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE National Emergency Management Agency says evacuation plans should be considered this hurricane season for Central Abaco, Grand Bahama, Salina Point in Acklins and Spanish Wells in Eleuthera.

The agency revealed this in a list on Sunday that identified hurricane shelters on islands throughout the country but notably none for those four areas.One hundred and twenty six shelters were identified in total.

On June 6 Bahamas Information Services published a list of shelters and said that for Central Abaco, Grand Bahama and Spanish Wells facilities were “actively being sought”.

In the revised list published on Sunday the advice for these islands - with the addition of Salina Point - was now that “evacuation plans should be considered”.

The recommendation of evacuation has some questioning the feasibility of this, especially for Grand Bahama and Central Abaco, areas damaged by Hurricane Dorian last year and that are still home to thousands of residents.

Iram Lewis, the Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction, did not respond yesterday to this newspaper’s requests for comment. His discussion of shelters in his budget contribution yesterday was at odds with NEMA’s list––he said shelters have been identified for “all islands”. He added that 95 shelters have been identified in total and that they are in a state of readiness.

“In addition,” he said, “NEMA is currently communicating with other civic and religious organisations, specifically on the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama. Many have indicated their facilities are available for use as hurricane shelters in the event of a storm. However, some remedial work is required. There is high expectation that the recently identified facilities will be added to the existing shelter list within the next 30 days.”

Asked about the evacuation plans for Grand Bahama and Central Abaco, NEMA director Captain Stephen Russell told The Tribune the agency is finalising a plan this week that will be sent to the minster and his team.

“The government has implemented mandatory evacuations,” he said. “If it becomes necessary we have to implement it, mobilising air, sea or facilities to accommodate evacuations. The minister and the permanent secretary for the disaster ministry, once they agree with our plan will further expound on it to the press.

“Absolutely I’m concerned because there is no shelter in Abaco, so in the event of a storm, there really needs to be an option, whether to the north or south or other area to evacuate,” Capt Russell said.

“I’ve not been appraised of details of an evacuation plan. Unlike southern islands where you might have five to six hundred people, here you got several thousand, five to six thousand people that would have to be evacuated. I don’t think it’s an easy exercise or an inexpensive one.”