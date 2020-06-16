Sands: I’D Like To Be Leader One Day’

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT



ts-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands acknowledged that he has aspirations to one day become leader of the Free National Movement.

This comes after weeks of rumours that he and Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis had a very tense working relationship due to the same.

Dr Sands’ comments came while he was a guest on the 96.9 FM radio show Paradigm Shift with host Michelle Malcolm.

Asked by the host if he has leadership aspirations, Dr Sands said “yes.”

“That question is asked whether I have aspirations to become Prime Minister, so on and so forth,” Dr Sands said. “I answer this question this way. Any of us and all of us involved in politics see ourselves ultimately one day calling the shots, but there is only one leader at a time. And, you cannot lead if you cannot follow. It is yes. Yes, I do.”

The host referred to allegations of tension between Dr Sands and Dr Minnis and asked if there were a possibility that the nation’s leader was holding a grudge due to the Elizabeth MP supporting Dr Minnis’ former leadership challenger, Loretta Butler-Turner.

“I am not in the Prime Minister’s head,” Dr Sands said. “I am not able to predict what he is thinking.”

Later in the interview, Dr Sands made it clear that, “I do not dance to anyone’s drum beat, but my own.”

Last week, Dr Sands’ broke ranks with his party by criticising the government’s handling of the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian. However, some members of the public criticised him for remaining silent while a Cabinet minister but suddenly “coming clean” when he resigned a few weeks ago. He explained his muzzling.

“When you sign up to be a part of Cabinet you take an oath,” Dr Sands explained yesterday. “Even resignation from that office does not free you up to break the oath of Cabinet. You would require permission from the Governor General, permission from the Cabinet itself in order to divulge information that you were privy to. And so, there are certain things that I will not say and cannot say and I don’t have a problem with that.

“Now I may throw some serious jabs at my party, but it is intended for us to get our own house in order so that when we go back to the people again, and that all of the weaknesses, all of the challenges that we have not adequately addressed are addressed and addressed well.”

Dr Sands said the FNM has a lot of work to do right now, but first it must look in the proverbial mirror and determine what it can do to improve the lives of ordinary Bahamians.

He also said some members of the Cabinet are reluctant to be open with the public.

“One criticism I can make of the Cabinet and my colleagues in Cabinet is that there has been a reluctance to be as open and to be engaged in conversations with the Bahamian public,” Dr Sands noted. “Now some people say that that was my flaw; that there was no microphone that I didn’t like, that there was no platform that I didn’t like and that’s their criticism. It is my view that you have different people with different styles and different skills.

“There are some people that shy away from public speech. There are some people who shy away from candid conversations, that’s not me. I think that the Bahamian people are owed a direct reporting of their affairs on a regular basis. That’s just me. There are other people who the only way that they are going to give an accounting is that they have something written, a script in the front of them, and failing that they are going to shy away from the cameras. When you attend Cabinet, you bring your testicles in with you, but you leave your ego at the door.”

Asked if he and Brent Symonette, MP for St Anne’s, had intentions of starting their own political party, he responded, “no”, but quickly added that he had a lot of options politically.