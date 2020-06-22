Negative Result For Cargo Ship Worker

A CARGO ship worker who was transported from Exuma to New Providence last week has tested negative for COVID-19, the Ministry of Heath said.

The 33-year-old male patient works on a cargo ship that services the Caribbean and the Turks and Caicos Islands. He was transported from Exuma to New Providence via an air ambulance on Thursday June 18 and was suspected of having the respiratory virus. The Ministry of Health said the patient was tested for COVID-19 however, the results came back negative.

The last COVID-19 case reported in New Providence was on June 14. That patient was a 66-year-old New Providence man, with a history of travel, who was in hospital. There are 104 confirmed cases in the country. Eleven people have died from the virus while there have been more than 70 recovered cases.