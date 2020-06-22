Jitneys Want Fare Rise To Offset New Limits

By YOURI KEMP
Tribune Business Reporter
ykemp@tribunemedia.net
Jitney drivers yesterday confirmed they are lobbying for a 60 percent increase in adult fares to compensate for bus capacity being slashed in half due to COVID-19 safety measures.
Harrison Moxey, the United Public Transportation Company’s (UPTC) president, told Tribune Business: "We are making a pitch to the Prime Minister for a bus fare increase. We are glad to be able to operate, and we can go back to work, but operating at 50 percent only further exacerbates the hardships and economic strain that we already have.
"We have endured two VAT increases and the introduction thereof. It is just a very hard situation for us. Moving forward, we are going to have another recurring cost to sanitise the vehicles and keep them operational and functioning, along with a loss in revenue. So we feel that an increase in the fare is now going to be necessary to complement the way going forward.”
The Prime Minister yesterday said passenger capacity on both private and public buses will be cut by 50 percent once the industry resumes operations on July 1. These measures are designed to combat the risk of COVID-19 infection spread by persons sitting next to each other, but reduced passenger volumes mean the jitney drivers are seeking to offset this through an increase in margins (fares).
Dr Hubert Minnis, in concluding the 2020-2021 Budget debate in the House of Assembly, said: “Private and public bus services may resume, with 50 percent occupancy based on guidelines in the Ministry of Tourism’s Bahamas tourism readiness and recovery plan, effective Wednesday, July 1.”
He added that public service drivers will also be held responsible for ensuring only persons wearing masks are permitted to board their vehicles, and that the social distancing is adhered to.
Mr Moxey, meanwhile, said the industry has already submitted its fare increase proposal to the Minnis Cabinet. He explained: “Our petition is to increase the adult fare to $2, and leave the senior citizens and school children at the same minimal fee.
"We want a permanent increase because we are affected on many fronts, and this COVID-19 shutdown just brought everything to light. This is just for adults. School children and senior citizens remain the same.”
The adult fare is currently $1.25 per journey, and he added: "To the passengers we understand that it is a hardship, but we have to deal with fuel and the operational costs in order for us to stay in business. So, we are going to be making that pitch. We understand that it impacts everybody, but we have endured the greater part of it and that’s what we’re up against right now.”
proudloudandfnm 2 hours, 35 minutes ago
Now is the perfect time to disband jitney services and replace them with a responsible, safe system. Jitney drivers are pretty much all criminals, they are without a doubt the most dangerous drivers on the roads. We now have the perfect opportunity to get rid of them...
thps 14 minutes ago
Agreed. The underlying issue here is that we have a poor bus system.
Clamshell 14 minutes ago
Hear, hear ...
bahamianson 1 hour, 59 minutes ago
Jitneys, you deserve a 60% raise , and while we are at it, why not increase bread and all grocery items by $1 . you know what, Doctor"s officers should increase their fees by $100. Movie theaters should go up by $5. All government fees should go up by 50%. we all should go up because we all were closed down and didn't make any money. Good article.
joeblow 1 hour, 43 minutes ago
" ...but operating at 50 percent only further exacerbates the hardships and economic strain that we already have."
So making 50% more than zero is worse than making zero? I'm confused!
thps 18 minutes ago
It depends on their projections and they should show a chart justifying the request.
A business has fixed and variables. Fixed costs don't change whether they run or not. Variables costs does change while operating. There is a payback number which for them would equate to X passengers per trip.
So say the costs of burning gas and wear on your bus is more than the cost of only picking up 1/2 the customers. Its cheaper to keep your bus parked.
Again not saying this is the case with Jitneys but its the case with different businesses.
Hotels are a good example. Many of them arent opening until Fall or Winter because its cheaper now to stay closed and pay some bills than to bring back staff, put costs in motion for a few customers.
