Jitneys Want Fare Rise To Offset New Limits

Jitney drivers yesterday confirmed they are lobbying for a 60 percent increase in adult fares to compensate for bus capacity being slashed in half due to COVID-19 safety measures.

Harrison Moxey, the United Public Transportation Company’s (UPTC) president, told Tribune Business: "We are making a pitch to the Prime Minister for a bus fare increase. We are glad to be able to operate, and we can go back to work, but operating at 50 percent only further exacerbates the hardships and economic strain that we already have.

"We have endured two VAT increases and the introduction thereof. It is just a very hard situation for us. Moving forward, we are going to have another recurring cost to sanitise the vehicles and keep them operational and functioning, along with a loss in revenue. So we feel that an increase in the fare is now going to be necessary to complement the way going forward.”

The Prime Minister yesterday said passenger capacity on both private and public buses will be cut by 50 percent once the industry resumes operations on July 1. These measures are designed to combat the risk of COVID-19 infection spread by persons sitting next to each other, but reduced passenger volumes mean the jitney drivers are seeking to offset this through an increase in margins (fares).

Dr Hubert Minnis, in concluding the 2020-2021 Budget debate in the House of Assembly, said: “Private and public bus services may resume, with 50 percent occupancy based on guidelines in the Ministry of Tourism’s Bahamas tourism readiness and recovery plan, effective Wednesday, July 1.”

He added that public service drivers will also be held responsible for ensuring only persons wearing masks are permitted to board their vehicles, and that the social distancing is adhered to.

Mr Moxey, meanwhile, said the industry has already submitted its fare increase proposal to the Minnis Cabinet. He explained: “Our petition is to increase the adult fare to $2, and leave the senior citizens and school children at the same minimal fee.

"We want a permanent increase because we are affected on many fronts, and this COVID-19 shutdown just brought everything to light. This is just for adults. School children and senior citizens remain the same.”

The adult fare is currently $1.25 per journey, and he added: "To the passengers we understand that it is a hardship, but we have to deal with fuel and the operational costs in order for us to stay in business. So, we are going to be making that pitch. We understand that it impacts everybody, but we have endured the greater part of it and that’s what we’re up against right now.”