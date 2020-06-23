Woman Admits Assault And Then Pleads For Leniency

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A 38-year-old woman was ordered to pay $1,300 yesterday after being charged with assault and threats of death. Ventina Turnquest, stood before Kara Turnquest-Deveaux, accused of unlawfully assaulting Sasha Dorsette and threatening her with death on June 16 while at Frank Edgecombe Estates.

Turnquest, who pleaded guilty to the offences, told the court that her actions had stemmed from an altercation with Ms Dorsette over a personal matter.

Turnquest, who said she has not been in any problems since 2016, asked Magistrate Turnquest-Deveaux for leniency. “I promised my father I wouldn’t get into any problems and I’m trying to get my life in order. I have my own house ma’am and I’m a Turnquest,” she said.

Turnquest was subsequently ordered to pay $1,000 or spend nine months in prison for threats of death and she was also fined $300 or three months in prison for the assault charge.

Bradley Flowers, 36, also appeared before Magistrate Turnquest-Deveaux yesterday for assault related charges. It is alleged that Flowers, on June 20, assaulted a police officer at about 8am and also tried to resist arrest while in Pinewood Gardens.

Flowers pleaded not guilty to both the assault charge and resisting arrest and his matter was adjourned to September 5. He was granted a $1,500 bail with one surety.

Kendal Farquharson, 46, was accused of unlawfully assaulting Curtis Dorsette on June 19 while at Elite’s Barber and Beauty Shop. He pleaded not guilty to the charge and the matter was adjourned to September 7 for trial.

Two other men, Lindyn Homere, 32, and Sammero Wilson, 31, were also charged with assault.

Homere, who pleaded not guilty to assaulting Brittany Williams on June 19, was granted $1,500 bail with one surety. His matter was adjourned to September 7.

Meanwhile, Wilson was given a conditional discharge after being accused of assaulting his sister Lexi Wilson on June 20 while at Jacaranda Street on Pinewood Gardens.

According to the prosecution, at about 7.50 pm on the day in question, Wilson and his sister were involved in an altercation “when he charged at her and knocked the glass out her hand,” which resulted in her receiving a laceration in her right toe.

In response, Wilson, who said he would never hurt his sister, claimed the glass “slipped.” He was ordered to attend counselling and anger management sessions and his matter was adjourned to September 7.