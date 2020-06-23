Archer Assault Charge Withdrawn

By FARRAH JOHNSON

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

OMAR Archer walked out of court a free man yesterday after an accuser withdrew an assault charge against him during a hearing before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes.

Archer, 48, was initially accused of assaulting Tino Robinson, 28, on May 29. During the hearing, he denied the allegation and Robinson, who was also in police custody, withdrew the charge he made against him. As a result, Magistrate Forbes dismissed the case.

Yesterday, Archer was represented by attorney Geoffrey Farquharson. He told the magistrate that Robinson had made several attempts to withdraw the charges against his client when the incident first transpired. When given an opportunity to speak, Archer also told the magistrate that when Robinson came to the Central Detective Unit (CDU) to drop the charge against him, the officers did not want him to do so. He claimed the officers ended up charging Robinson with an offence as a result.

During his arraignment, Robinson was charged with deceiving a public officer after he was accused of giving a false statement to Police Constable Cameron Ramsey on May 30.

He denied the allegation and the matter was adjourned to November 4 for trial. Robinson was released on $500 bail in the interim.

He is also represented by Mr Farquharson.