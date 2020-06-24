Campbell Pleads With Parents 'Not To Cross Line'

By EARYEL BOWLEG

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

SOCIAL Services Minister Frankie Campbell is pleading with parents and guardians not to “cross the line from disciplining to abusing” children.

His comments came after three people were charged in two separate cases of child cruelty in the Magistrate’s Court last week.

A woman was sentenced to three months in prison after she admitted to beating her boyfriend’s son with a belt earlier this month. In a separate incident, two men were given a three-month sentence each after one gave a two-year-old boy a drink from a beer bottle, which was recorded on cellphone video.

Speaking outside of Cabinet yesterday, the minster highlighted both he and his ministry takes the protection of children as a “serious priority”.

He added: “We’ve always and continued to admonish parents, guardians, persons with responsibility to not cross the line from disciplining to abusing and so the Ministry of Social Services does not support in any way form or fashion in a matter of fact we condemn any child abuse.

“We know that these are tough times and we invite parents or guardians to seek assistance. The Department of Social Services offers assistance and in collaboration with the Ministry of Health we offer counselling. We have parenting classes and so seek assistance but for God's sake don’t take it out on the children.”

He also said his ministry offers assistance for the perpetrator and victims of domestic violence.