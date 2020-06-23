Full Steam Ahead: Covid Crisis Won’T Blow Global’S Port Project Off Course

By NEIL HARTNELL

Nassau Cruise Port yesterday confirmed it is steaming ahead with Prince George Wharf's transformation after raising $20m more than it needed from Bahamian and foreign investors.

The cruise terminal operator and its controlling owner, Global Ports Holding, described the $284.3m overhaul of a gateway that currently welcomes 4.4m passengers per year as "a definitely critical project" that cannot be delayed as they shrugged off the continuing fall-out and uncertainty caused by COVID-19.

Michael Maura, Nassau Cruise Port's chief executive, said the company's Board had decided to retain the $20m raised over and above the initial $130m target set for its recent bond financing raise. Some 200 investors placed money with the operator in what it describes as a vote of confidence in the project and the prospects for a cruise industry revival despite the sector extending its shutdown until September 15.

Recent figures unveiled by Global Ports Holding show just how vital Nassau Cruise Port is to the company, as the Bahamian capital accounted for 66 percent or two-thirds of the 1.253m total passengers that went through its 17 cruise ports in the three months to end-March 2020.

Mehmet Kutman, Global Ports Holding's chairman, told analysts that Nassau Cruise Port had achieved this effect despite the 834,000 passengers it processed being "lower than expectations" as the final two weeks of March were lost to the COVID-19 shutdown.

He added that Bahamians who want to own a piece of the cruise port when a total 49 percent equity stake is made available to them in 2021 can expect to receive a return on their investment almost immediately.

"There will be dividends distributed immediately from Nassau because of the 49 percent public shareholding," Mr Kutman told a recent conference call with investment analysts. "That's the expectation of the people according to our partners."