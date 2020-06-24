Pinder: Jobless Rate Not Expected To Rocket

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Minnis administration’s extension of unemployment benefits has helped to ensure the unemployment rate won’t skyrocket at the end of the month, Labour Director John Pinder said yesterday.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced on Monday that unemployment benefits for qualified residents will be extended an additional 13 weeks. The government will provide a payment of a set allowance for eligible workers who have maxed out. The National Insurance Board will administer the programme, but will not distribute NIB funds. The $40 million allocated funds will come from the social welfare allowance in the budget.

Mr Pinder said the announcement has ensured that a number of businesses have “held off” on their plans which would have taken effect soon.

“A lot of people are in extended layoff status and are getting NIB benefits. We would’ve been in plenty, plenty, plenty trouble,” he said. “Baha Mar would’ve had to lay off everybody, Atlantis would’ve probably been forced to lay off a number of people because they only bringing back a portion on July 7. Most businesses that rely on tourism would’ve had to produce separation packages.”

Mr Pinder hopes the economy will pick up by September when cruise lines are expected to return. “After that, if things don’t pick up, then you on your own,” he said.

Royal Caribbean has extended its sailing suspension until September 15 while Carnival Cruise Line has extended its suspension until the end of that month.

Nassau Cruise Port’s top executive warned on Monday that downtown Bay Street is unlikely to see any cruise passengers before the end of the year.

Michael Maura said cruise lines will likely maintain tight control of their passengers’ onshore activities to ensure they remain COVID-free and do not bring the virus with them when they return to the ship. As a result, he suggested that passengers will be directed to specific tours or excursions whose providers have satisfied the cruise lines they have implemented the necessary health and safety protocols during the first phase of the industry’s return.

This, Mr Maura added, will mean that downtown Nassau merchants, restaurants, taxi drivers, straw vendors, hair braiders and all others that rely on the cruise ship industry for their livelihoods will not see “passengers independently wandering” along Bay Street or any surrounding areas prior to year-end.

Meanwhile, the country will open its borders to international commercial travel on July 1.