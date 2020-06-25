Fnm Taking Credit For Plp Work, Claims Darville

By DENISE MAYCOCK

PLP Senator Dr Michael Darville has accused the Minnis administration of taking credit for the completion of several major projects started during the Christie administration.

“The PLP finds it necessary to point out yet again that the FNM simply does not have a record of accomplishment on which to run or hang their hat on,” said the former Minister of Grand Bahama yesterday.

Dr Darville noted the new $6.55m Fishing Hole causeway, executed by the PLP on December 18, 2015, is finally complete more than four years later.

“Its completion is late as the government dragged its feet on this important project over the last three years, but it is better late than never for the people of Grand Bahama,” he said.

“There were necessary structural adjustments, reinforced concrete, due to asphalt erosion caused by hurricane damage but by and large the project design was sound and three years delay is not justifiable.”

Senator Darville indicated that the PLP is happy for Grand Bahamians who now have access to “uninterrupted travel” between the west and east ends of the island.

The causeway, he stated is one of the material manifestations of the aggressive $100m capital works investment by the previous PLP government.

He noted that the completion of the Fire Station is another significant project constructed for the safety and security of the people of Grand Bahama.

Other projects, he said include the new government complex and school in West Grand Bahama, the northern campus of the University of the Bahamas, Baha Mar, the Pointe, the extensive road works in North Andros, and the government complex in Bimini.

“(These) are all PLP projects and are just some of the bright spots in an administration filled with bleak and dismal news and misery for the Bahamian people,” Dr Darville said.

“Whatever became of the structure intended to house the northern campus of the University of the Bahamas that the PLP government began in east Grand Bahama? Bahamians are entitled to know,” he said.