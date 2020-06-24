Last Chance For Firms To Meet Plastic Rules

By EARYEL BOWLEG

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

WITH the July 1 date for the full ban on single-use plastics and Styrofoam approaching, an environmental officer from the Department of Environmental Health said inspections will be ramping up to ensure business compliance.

The Ministry of Environment and Housing has a drop off site at the Department of Environmental Health Services on Farrington Road for unused “forbidden” items.

The drop off site, which can be accessed from 10am-5pm, will prevent these items from entering the waste stream at the landfill and will be used for “upcyling” projects, the ministry said.

As of January 1, many single-use plastics along with Styrofoam were no longer allowed to be imported into the country. During a six-month transition period, stores were permitted to sell plastic shopping bags for 25 cents to $1 as a deterrent for customers.

Dr Rhianna Neely-Murphy from the Department of Environmental Health told The Tribune yesterday the department has received concerns from individuals not being able to deplete these stocks by the deadline.

“Some people reached out to us indicating that they had those concerns but keep in mind we’ve been speaking with businesses for the two years leading up to this 2020 ban. We encourage businesses not to stockpile these items,” she said.

“In addition, many of the items that would’ve been sold or given away during this time, even during the lockdown would have been given or sold for stores that were open during the COVID shutdown like the food stores, the convenience stores etc.”

Many businesses were shuttered during the bulk of the COVID-19 pandemic, and have only recently been allowed to reopen their doors under certain conditions.

When asked if there were any considerations for some stores that were unable to open at all, Dr Neely-Murphy explained the department has not relaxed on its mandate.

“Consideration has been made but a decision was made that the ban date for the implementation date will remain July 1. . .we have not turned a blind eye. These were considered but the decision was made that July 1 will remain.”

Earlier on in the pandemic, Dr Neely-Murphy noted it was not deemed safe for inspections even on days when stores were open. However, inspectors will be making rounds in an anticipation prior to the July 1 date.

She added: “Inspectors relaxed a lot of their going out because we are under 24 hour curfew but once we were relieved of that curfew, for the most part inspectors went out and were doing our best to cover New Providence especially and we’re in communication with (Department of) Customs.”