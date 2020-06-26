Ian Ferguson: Ensuring Productivity Among Remote Staff

With the call being made for public servants and private sector employees to return to work, many workers are questioning whether a return to centralised work space is necessary. COVID-19 has certainly tested our capacity to engage in productive work remotely, and businesses in the process of recalling staff must ask a series of questions before a final decision is made on who returns and who is allowed to work from home.

Here are a few points to consider:

Before placing the willing employee on the remote work list, a true assessment of their work history should be completed. Does the employee have a reasonably good work ethic? Are they a self-starter? Do they take initiative and are they proactive? Do they follow up instinctively, and is this someone you can depend on to get things done? If you have doubts over these and more questions, you may want to reconsider the decision. Perhaps a blended approach or some greater checks and balances need to be put in place to ensure this employee works from home successfully. Establish clear remote productivity standards. Managers must lay out clear deliverables - sometimes daily, weekly, monthly and quarterly - to let employees know what quantity and quality of work is expected in a given time period. Job descriptions will help, and standard operating procedures ensure consistency in standards, but a remote work protocol document provides the safety net for ensuring that results are achieved. Identify and provide the right tools for remote work. Ensure that the lines of communication between internal and external customers, and other stakeholders, will not be hindered in any way. Remote employees need the same access to things used by onsite employees, which may include (but are not limited to):

• Policy and procedure manuals

• Presentation templates and supplies

• Mail supplies and stationery

• Software programs

• Corporate credit card

• Telecommuting technology

• Most remote work can be conducted with little more than a computer, Internet access, a phone and a headset.

Put a budget in place to ensure the success of remote work. It might appear that little to no money should be invested in remote work, but the technology and infrastructure must be in place for this to work effectively. Both on the employee and employer end, certain conditions must be met to maintain high standards. A scheduling of times and methods for interaction with the time. Remote work does not mean NO communication with the team. Managers must be very deliberate and intentional in bringing the team together virtually. Finally, a follow-up schedule to monitor the progress of work assignments, and to provide the team and individuals with new projects and assignments. Follow-up sheets provide assistance here. The employee will indicate periodically what they have accomplished, and the supervisor is then able to measure and evaluate whether remote work is working for that employee.

• NB: Ian R Ferguson is a talent management and organisational development consultant, having completed graduate studies with regional and international universities. He has served organsations, both locally and globally, providing relevant solutions to their business growth and development issues. He may be contacted at tcconsultants@coralwave.com.