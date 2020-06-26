Jamaican Man Accused Of Unlawful Sex

By Farah Johnson

A JAMAICAN man was arraigned in Magistrate’s Court on Friday accused of unlawful sex last month with a minor.

Tralavae Andrews,19, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes charged with one count of unlawful sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl sometime between May 1 and 31.

He was not required to enter a plea and the case was adjourned to November 2 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Bail was denied and he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim.

He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.