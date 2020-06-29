Police Find Body Of Man In A Van

By EARYEL BOWLEG

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

ABACO police discovered the body of an adult man in a van Saturday afternoon.

However, the officer in charge of the island said foul play is not suspected at this time, but an autopsy will be carried out to determine the cause of death.

A video surfaced over the weekend showing the man’s body, with his leg hanging out of the vehicle. Chief Superintendent Wendell Smith of the Abaco Division told The Tribune yesterday police received a report about a body of a black male at the Crossing Dock in Marsh Harbour sometime around 3.45pm.

EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.

He added: “There were no physical signs to the body as it relates to injury or trauma…the body was then taken from there and secured at the morgue at Marsh Harbour.

“The investigation is ongoing and the body will be flown out to Nassau at some point for an autopsy for us to determine a cause of death.

“We still do not have a positive identification of the deceased male but we’re working to get that.”